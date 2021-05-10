Trey Mancini hit a homer in the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Monday night in Baltimore.
Ryan Mountcastle, who played in 127 games for Triple-A Norfolk in 2019, hit a homer in the second inning for the Orioles.
The first-place Red Sox are 22-14 while the Orioles improved to 16-19.
In other pro sports:
NBA
Russell Westbrook of Washington set an NBA record on Monday as he recorded the 182nd triple-double of his career in Atlanta against the Hawks.
"I'm a big fan of yours," former Duke star Grant Hill, who played high school ball in Reston, said on social media of Westbrook.
Westbrook broke a tie with Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson in that category. Robertson ended his NBA career in 1974.
