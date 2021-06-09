Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins, a Campbell University product, kept hot with two more hits and his teammates joined the party as the host Orioles crushed the New York Mets 10-3 on Tuesday night.
Six other Baltimore batters had at least two hits and while Pat Valaika and Maikel Franco each drove in three runs as the last-place Orioles improved to 22-38 while the first-place Mets fell to 29-24. Franco had a long homer down the left-field line in the fifth.
The Washington Nationals, playing in Tampa Bay, watched as Rays' pitcher Tyler Glasnow fanned at least 10 batters for the sixth straight home game - that had not been done in the modern era. The Nationals left the bases loaded in the eighth and lost 3-1. The Nats are 8-for-55 this year with the bases loaded, according to MASN.
In the Valley League, the host Harrisonburg Turks were leading 4-3 in the third inning Tuesday against Waynesboro when the game was delayed and then postponed to a later date due to rain. The Turks are slated to play today at Covington.
- DN-R Sports Desk
