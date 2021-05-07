As a young boy in Virginia, J.D. Mundy was a fan of Major League players Manny Machado, Mark Trumbo and Adam Jones of Baltimore.
"They were my favorite team growing up," Mundy said of the Orioles in an interview with the Daily News-Record last year.
Machado now plays with San Diego, Jones last played with Arizona in 2019 while Trumbo is out of the game after suiting up for Baltimore in 2019.
But Mundy, who played in the Valley Baseball League with Covington, is part of the future with the rebuilding Orioles. A former first baseman at Virginia Tech and Radford, Mundy signed with Baltimore last year as a non-drafted free agent.
He made his pro debut at the plate on Wednesday with the low Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds against the Salem Red Sox in Salisbury, Maryland.
Also that night, former James Madison pitcher Shelton Perkins - who played for Aberdeen in 2019 - recorded his first save at the Single-A level as Salisbury beat Salem.
And on Tuesday, right-handed pitcher Zach Peek made his first start in the Baltimore system for Delmarva. He pitched two innings before rain suspended the game between the host Shorebirds and Salem.
Peek is from the Lynchburg area, was traded by the Angels to the Orioles in 2019 and worked out this winter in Harrisonburg at Next Level Athletic Development.
Mundy, from Roanoke, hit .353 with 14 homers for Covington in 2018 in the VBL. “I really learned about the game from an approach-side of the plate,” the left-handed slugger told the News-Record. “We had a really special team.”
Mundy signed with the Orioles after a solid 2020 season at Radford that was cut short due to COVID-19. “I was very excited,” Mundy said of signing. He also heard from scouts with the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.
He started at first base and hit fifth in the order Thursday for Delmarva and got the first hit of his pro career - a double - in four trips to the plate as Delmarva beat Salem 8-4. Mundy had one hit in his first nine at-bats at the pro level this week with a run and one RBI.
The next step above Delmarva in the Baltimore system is Single-A Aberdeen, at Ripken Stadium north of Baltimore. The level above that is Double-A Bowie, about 100 miles west of Salisbury and less than one hour southeast of Camden Yards in Baltimore.
Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee, who pitched for Single-A Frederick in 2019 in the Orioles' farm system, is slated to make his first start at the Double-A level with Bowie when he pitches Saturday at 4 p.m. in Altoona, Penn., against a farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"Exciting arms" at Bowie, Matt Blood, Director of Player Development for the Orioles, said this week. Hanifee was in the rotation for high Single-A Frederick in 2019.
"When I got the word about the roster, I was pretty excited,” Hanifee said last week. “I worked hard. That is where I planned on going; I was hoping I was going to Double-A. I am just happy to be here.”
Nick Roth, a former pitcher at Division III Randolph-Macon, made his 2021 debut with Single-A Aberdeen on Wednesday and allowed one run in two innings at Wilmington. He was drafted by the Orioles in 2019.
Perkins, meanwhile, was one of four former JMU pitchers who made their season debut on Wednesday. All are right-handed relievers who were drafted in 2019.
Kevin Kelly of Springfield and Paul VI High in Fairfax got a save for Single-A Lake County at Lansing; Dan Goggin pitched two innings and did not allow a hit or run for Single-A St. Lucie in Florida; and Nick Robertson of Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers' system retired all three batters he faced in the ninth in a win at home over Amarillo. Tulsa won 8-2 so Kelly did not get credit for a save.
Tulsa drew more than 5,000 for its opener on Tuesday, more than 3,000 on Wednesday then 4.498 on Thursday as Amarillo beat Tulsa 8-6.
"It was just awesome being in that atmosphere with fans," Roanoke native Robertson told the Daily News-Record on Thursday. "On the field promotions. ... everything you get with a normal year in baseball."
Robertson, 22, pitched in rookie ball in 2019 and then in spring training with the Dodgers this year. Does it feel different to make the jump to Double-A?
"Yes, it does," he said. "I was really exciting when they told me I was coming here. It is the best competition right now." He spoke to Perkins after they both pitched this week.
Robertson is not the only Colonial Athletic Association product with the Tulsa staff. John Rooney was drafted out of Hofstra in the third round by the Dodgers in 2018. "His junior year was my redshirt freshman year," Robertson said.
The pitching coach for Tulsa is Dave Borkowski, who pitched for Bowie in 2003 and for the Orioles the next year.
Harrisonburg native Tyler Zombro, also a reliever, made his season debut for Triple-A Durham in the Tampa Bay system and did not allow a run or hit in one inning of work at Memphis on Wednesday. He spent part of the 2019 season at Durham; Zombro is from Staunton High, pitched for the Staunton Braves in the VBL and in college at George Mason in Fairfax.
Former Virginia Tech pitcher Zach Brzykcy began this season with Single-A Wilmington in the Washington system. He had yet to pitch in games through Thursday. Like Mundy, he signed as a non-drafted free agent after the 2020 college season was cut short.
Single-A Fredericksburg, another farm team of the Nationals, began the season in Lynchburg and was slated to play there Friday night.
One of the infielders for Fredericksburg is Jake Boone, the grandson of former All-Star catcher and Washington executive Bob Boone. Jake Boone played at Princeton before signing with the Nationals. His father is Bret Boone, a former big league infielder.
