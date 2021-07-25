BALTIMORE - The Orioles have a core of young players who honed their skills at Triple-A Norfolk in southeast Virginia.
Now some of those same players are trying to translate that success to the Major League level - and the results were pretty good this weekend in a three-game series sweep against the Washington Nationals.
The youthful Orioles scored two runs in the last of the ninth off closer Brad Hand to win 5-4 Sunday over the Nationals, who have one of the older teams in the majors and one starting to show its age.
Ryan McKenna scored the winning run in the ninth as he eluded a throw from Washington third baseman Carter Kieboom to catcher Tres Barrera.
"It is something we haven't done," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said of the comeback. "It is nice to get a sweep, it's fun to watch our guys celebrate right now."
The last time the Orioles swept a three-game series over Washington in Baltimore was 2010.
"The team picked me up. It is pretty nice to see. It is very fun in the clubhouse the last five minutes," said Baltimore starting pitcher John Means, the product of West Virginia University who gave up four runs in 6.2 innings.
Baltimore's Trey Mancini, who hit .280 for Norfolk in 2016, hit a homer here Saturday night and then went deep again in the first inning Sunday to tie the game at 1-1.
Ryan Mountcastle hit 25 homers for Triple-A Norfolk in 2019 and he went deep Saturday as the Orioles beat Washington 5-3.
Outfielder Cedric Mullins, who had two hits Sunday, struggled in 66 games at Norfolk in 2019 before turning himself into an All-Star in the majors this year.
Means spent part of 2018 with Norfolk - he made his second start for the Orioles on Sunday since he came off the Injured List.
"I felt more in control today," Means said.
He loaded the bases in the top of the first then retired Josh Bell on a popup.
The next batter, University of Virginia product Ryan Zimmerman, drove in a run with a fielder's choice to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead.
Zimmerman, who turns 37 in September, then hit a 3-run homer off Means in the top of the sixth as Washington took a 4-3 advantage. "Bad location for one pitch I wish I had back," Means said. "That's baseball."
After ODU product Daniel Hudson retired the Orioles in the eighth, Baltimore rallied to win off Hand.
Washington starting pitcher Paolo Espino went five innings and allowed three runs - solo homers to Mancini, Maikel Franco and McKenna.
McKenna, who played high school ball in New Hampshire, made his Major League debut in April.
"I really like his baserunning ability. It is fun to watch a young player get better," Hyde said of McKenna, who has played 17 games this year for Norfolk.
McKenna, 24, hit his first homer in the majors in the fourth Sunday.
"I was glad we could win that game. Today was a good day for the club. It was a fun day for me as well," McKenna said.
The Nationals had plenty of problems before Sunday.
Ace pitcher Max Scherzer was slated to start Saturday for the Nationals but was scratched due to right triceps discomfort.
Scherzer, 36, is on tap to start in the series in Philly, according to manager Dave Martinez. He told reporters Saturday he may have gotten hurt while hitting.
"The elbow is fine, the shoulder is fine," Scherzer said.
The trade deadline is Friday at 4 p.m. ET and Scherzer has been mentioned as a chip - he is in the last year of his seven-year contract which landed a World Series winner and two Cy Young awards in Washington during that tenure.
Washington is also without right-handed starter Stephen Strasburg, who is on the Injured List with no timetable for a return. Martinez said Strasburg plans to see a specialist on Monday about neck discomfort.
The Nationals are 45-53 and losing ground in the National League East to the Mets while the last-place Orioles, building for the future, are 34-64.
The Orioles had lost their last 51 games when trailing after the eighth inning, according to a Baltimore baseball website.
But a nice slide by McKenna on a hot day in Baltimore ended that streak before 15,690 fans, many who wore the red of the Nationals among a sea of orange-clad Baltimore fans who got a nice glimpse of the future.
NOTES: Coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens threw out the first pitch Sunday. ... The Nationals begin a series Monday in Philadelphia while the Orioles are off Monday before hosting the Marlins on Tuesday. ... Joe Ross is slated to start Monday for the Nats. ... Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken, Jr. was at the game Sunday. ... The crowd was more than 30,000 for Jim Palmer Bobblehead Night on Saturday.
