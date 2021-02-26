These are tough times to be a fan of the Baltimore Orioles.
Fangraphs gives the Orioles a 0.0 percent chance of making the playoffs this year. One would think that rating would come if a team refuses to take the field or had their season called off.
But the schedule says the Orioles will indeed open the season April 1 at Boston. Baltimore has its first spring training game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:05 p.m. from Sarasota, Florida.
This Fangraphs' rating comes after the Orioles were 25-35 last season with just one win less than the Washington Nationals - who, remember, won the World Series in 2019.
The Orioles are stressing youth and the future. "I trust what Mike is doing," veteran slugger Chris Davis told reporters Friday of general manager Mike Elias, a native of Alexandria.
"It's a tall task in the AL East," Double-A manager Bowie manager Buck Britton told baysox.com. "Orioles fans understand - you go up against titans in the AL East who are not afraid to spend however much they have to. We grow from within and acquire as much talent as we can."
One of the catchers for the Orioles is Pedro Severino, who broke in with the Nationals in 2015. "He is getting better," Baltimore manage Brandon Hyde said Friday.
The Baltimore farm systems includes two area pitchers: TA graduate Brenan Hanifee and Shelton Perkins, who pitched at James Madison. Hanifee was with Single-A Frederick in 2019 and Perkins pitched for short-season Aberdeen, which moves up to Single-A this year. Bowie remains at Double-A with the Orioles while the Norfolk Tides will again be the Triple-A affiliate of Baltimore.
Perkins informed the News-Record on Friday afternoon he has not received a report date for minor-league spring training in Sarasota.
Also on Friday, Major League Baseball reported 900 weekly intake tests with three positive results (all players) for COVID-19 for a positive rate of 0.3 percent. On the labor front, Davis of the Orioles is frustrated about the lack of goodwill between the players and owners. "Divisive," his how he called it.
EMU Baseball
The EMU baseball team is slated to begin the season March 13 against Virginia Wesleyan. One of the top hitters for the Royals last year was Elkton's Jacob Merica (East Rockingham), who hit .368 in 18 games and drove in 13 runs. He is now a senior outfielder.
Pitcher John Judy, from Hampshire High in West Virginia, is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility from the NCAA as he returns. He had an ERA of 1.73 last year.
The Royals are picked to finish 10th this season in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Bridgewater is pegged for seventh, with Randolph-Macon the favorite, followed by Shenandoah. Adam Posey was named the EMU coach after the 2019 season.
Bundy Gets Gig
Former James Madison first baseman Lorenzo Bundy, a former MVP in the Valley Baseball League for New Market and with Shenandoah in the Rockingham County Baseball League, will be the Double-A manager in the New York Met's farm system this year in Binghamton, New York.
"I'm excited, I'm really excited," he told the News-Record Friday from his home in Arizona. "I am really excited for the players" who missed the 2020 minor-league season.
Bundy was slated to be the Binghamton manager in 2020. Now, he plans to head to Florida in April and then his team begins the Double-A season May 4 at Akron. "I may finally get to Binghamton," he said, with a laugh. The schedule calls for a six-game series each week with Monday off.
Nationals Notes
With the return of University of Virginia product Ryan Zimmerman, the Nationals have at least four players in camp in Florida who played at Virginia high schools.
Zimmerman went to Kellam High in Virginia Beach, pitcher Daniel Hudson went to Princess Anne in Virginia Beach, reliever Jeremy Jeffress is a native of South Boston who went to Halifax County High and Brandon Snyder is from Westfield High in Northern Virginia.
"It's good to be back out here and going through the day-to-day grind again. I missed that part, for sure," Zimmerman told reporters Thursday from Florida. The first baseman opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over the pandemic; he has three children and his mother has multiple sclerosis.
Zimmerman was not sure what he would find when he took his wife and children from Northern Virginia to Florida for spring training. He said he was happy to see most people wearing masks when he went to the store.
"Hopefully if anything positive comes out of this (pandemic), maybe we'll start caring about other people more, which would be nice," the former Virginia standout told reporters.
Jeffress, a first-round pick out of Halifax by the Brewers in 2006, recently joined the Nationals. Snyder is a non-roster player who can catch, play first and the outfield. He broke in with the Orioles in 2010 and last played in the majors with Tampa Bay in 2018.
He hit 31 homers for Triple-A Fresno in the Washington system in 2019 and was part of the 60-player pool in Fredericksburg last summer.
Snyder and pitcher Stephen Strasburg, a California native, went fishing on the Shenandoah River last year while Major League Baseball waited out the pandemic. They paid a trip to Mossycreek Fly Fishing on East Market Street in Harrisonburg during the excursion. Snyder's father, Brian, went to Chantilly High, pitched at Clemson and in the Major Leagues for Seattle and Oakland.
Another veteran in camp is outfielder Gerardo Parra, 33, an outfielder who was a key bench player for the Nationals in the World Series run in 2019. His "Baby Shark" walk-up song became a rallying cry, then he played overseas in 2020.
"I want to see the fans again," he said Friday from spring training in a Zoom call with reporters. "I want to make the team every year." He said he kept in touch with the Nationals while in Japan. "We are close, like a family," Parra said.
The returning center fielder is Victor Robles, from the Dominican. He spent the winter "getting a little bit more agile," he said Friday through translator Octavio Martinez. Robles could see time at the leadoff spot this year.
Manager Dave Martinez said right-hander Erick Fedde will start the first spring training game on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. from Jupiter, Florida.
JMU Baseball
James Madison is scheduled to begin the home portion of its season with a series in Harrisonburg March 5-7 with Bowling Green of Ohio.
The coach for Bowling Green is Kyle Hallock, who was a pitching coach in 2014 in the prestigious Cape Cod League with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.
That team had 12 players drafted the following year, including three first-round picks. One of the first-round picks was Walker Buehler, now a key starting pitcher for the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Sad News
James Madison University is mourning the death of former baseball player Eric Bender, who was a senior infielder on the team in 2000. He was from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Bender was the 13th JMU player to surpass 200 hits in his career and he won the Rob Mummau Golden Glove Award in 2000.
According to legacy.com, he passed away Feb. 20 of natural causes at his home in Chambersburg. Bender was the owner and operator of the Beer Shed in Waynesboro, Penn. One of his teammates on the 2000 JMU team was outfielder Rich Thompson, who played in the majors for Kansas City and Tampa Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.