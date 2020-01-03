PENN LAIRD — Stephanie Ouderkirk scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the first half and added 12 rebounds as Spotswood earned a big 44-34 win over Miller School in girls basketball action at the Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic in Penn Laird on Friday.
Lexi Bennington-Horton added eight points and three assists for the Trailblazers (7-2) while Abby Branner had eight points and Madisyn Forloines finished with six.
In other local sports Friday:
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 49, Staunton 40: Leah Kiracofe had 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds as Turner Ashby stayed unbeaten with a 49-40 non-district win over Staunton in Bridgewater. Alyssa Swartley was also impressive for the Knights (9-0) with 10 points and five rebounds while Becca Shiflet had eight points and six steals, Addie Rinner had eight points and six rebounds and Gracie Moyers finished with four points.
For the Storm (3-2), Emma Witt led the way with 16 points while Csayjah Whitelow had 10.
Eastern Mennonite 39, Tandem Friends 36: In Charlottesville, Halie Mast had 19 points and eight rebounds as Eastern Mennonite earned a 39-36 win over Tandem Friends. Avery Nussbaum added 14 points for the Flames (6-1) in the victory.
William Fleming 54, Harrisonburg 38: Mariah Cain continued her early-season scoring spree with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as Harrisonburg suffered a 54-38 non-district loss to William Fleming at HHS. Jay Garcia added 12 points for the Blue Streaks (3-5) while Maya Waid finished with seven.
Strasburg 66, East Rockingham 34: Christyan Reid had 20 points and Jaden Alsberry added 13 as Strasburg stayed unbeaten with a 66-34 rout of East Rockingham in Bull Run District action at SHS. Nyla Sperry added 12 points for the Rams (9-0, 3-0 Bull Run) in the victory.
For the Eagles (1-8, 0-3 Bull Run), Lexi Baugher finished with 13 points, Makenna Siever had seven and Sarah Smith added six.
Luray 61, Stuarts Draft 60: Brynlee Burrill hit a layup as time expired to lift unbeaten Luray to a thrilling 61-60 win over Stuarts Draft at SDHS. Burrill finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-0) while Emily Weakley continued to shine with a game-high 39 points, including 30 in the second half.
Page County 45, Rappahannock County 18: In Shenandoah, Abbey Nauman had 45 points as Page County earned a 45-18 Bull Run District rout of Rappahannock County.
Caris Lucas had eight points for the Panthers (6-3, 1-2 Bull Run) while Leah Hilliard had six points and eight rebounds. Also chipping in for Page was Taylor Hankins with five points and six boards. For the Panthers (3-5, 0-3 Bull Run), Tori Atkins finished with seven points.
Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 23: Riverheads picked up its second straight victory with a 55-23 non-district rout of Waynesboro in Greenville. Berkeley Tyree led the Gladiators (3-3) with 15 points while Cierra Bruce finished with 15 points for the winless Little Giants (0-8).
Stonewall Jackson 47, Madison County 34: Kylene Franklin scored 15 points as Stonewall Jackson defeated Madison County 47-34 in Bull Run District action. Annika Dellinger added 11 points for the Generals (4-5, 3-1 Bull Run) while Mya Councill had seven. For the Mountaineers (7-4, 2-1 Bull Run), Lindsay McDaniel led the way with 10.
Boys Basketball
Broadway 43, Fort Defiance 28: Caleb Williams scored 11 points and Nate Tinnell nearly posted a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds as Broadway earned a 43-28 non-district victory over Fort Defiance at BHS.
Ben Alderfer also had 10 points for the Gobblers (9-3) while Gage Williford finished with six points and five assists and Jaxson Jameson dished out five assists as well.
East Rockingham 48, Strasburg 41: In Elkton, Tyler Nickel scored 23 points and Tyce McNair had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds as East Rockingham stayed unbeaten in Bull Run District play with a gritty 48-41 win over Strasburg.
Kyle Evick added six points for the Eagles (7-1, 3-0 Bull Run) while Cooper Keyes dished out a team-high four assists. For the Rams (5-4, 2-1 Bull Run), Craig Pangle Jr. led the way with 12 points while Ronald Fox had seven and Trevor Sager finished with six.
Eastern Mennonite 75, Tandem Friends 53: Aviwe Mahlong scored 24 points and Chance Church added 20 as Eastern Mennonite cruised to a 75-53 non-conference rout of Tandem Friends in Charlottesville.
Nick Jones added nine points for the Flames (8-1) while Adam Hatter had eight and Trey Gillenwater finished with five.
Miller School 54, Spotswood 46: Despite 14 points from Rob Smith, Spotswood suffered its second loss of the season with a 54-46 setback at the hands of Miller School in the finale of the Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic in Penn Laird.
Traevan Williams led the Trailblazers (5-2) with 10 points while Ryan High had nine and Carmelo Pacheco and D’Andre Good finished with five apiece.
Charlottesville 69, Harrisonburg 65: Zymier Faulkner scored 30 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, to lift Charlottesville 69-65 over Harrisonburg at CHS.
Tre Butler and Claudeson Tacy led the Blue Streaks (2-5) with 19 points apiece.
Staunton 56, Turner Ashby 47: Ethan Gerber scored 11 points, but Turner Ashby suffered a 56-47 non-district loss to Staunton in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium. Garret Spruhan had 10 points for the Knights (3-7) while Nick Griffin added eight.
Page County 68, Rappahannock County 40: Freddy Stidham had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals as Page County remained unbeaten in Bull Run District play with a 68-40 rout of Rappahannock County on the road.
Chase Combs added 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (5-5, 3-0 Bull Run).
Waynesboro 53, Riverheads 48: Damien Fisher poured in 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Waynesboro rallied for a thrilling 53-48 win over Riverheads.
Dayvon Young added 15 points and six rebounds for the Little Giants (6-0).
E.C. Glass 68, Wilson Memorial 66: E.C. Glass hit a pair of free throws with five second remaining to defeat Wilson Memorial 68-66 on the second day of the Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic in Penn Laird.
Rafe Shumate led the Green Hornets (1-6) with 19 points while Jaxon Hartman had another strong performance with 17 and Gabe Brown chipped in with 12.
Clarke County 42, Luray 38: Ellis Nei scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds as Clarke County earned a 42-38 win over Luray in Bull Run District action at LHS.
Jacob Weddle added 11 points and five points for the Eagles (4-6, 2-1 Bull Run) while Volkan Ergen finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs (1-7, 1-2 Bull Run) have now lost three straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.