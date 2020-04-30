Spotswood forward Stephanie Ouderkirk was named the Virginia High School Coaches Association's Class 3 girls basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.
Ouderkirk, a James Madison signee, averaged 15.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season while helping the Trailblazers win their second-straight state championship. She was joined on the VHSCA all-state first team by teammate MacKenzie Freeze, who led the city/county with an area-best 6.2 assists per game and also averaged 6.1 points.
On the VHSCA all-state second team were Spotswood guard Lexi Bennington-Horton, who averaged 9.7 points and 2.6 assists per game, and Turner Ashby guard Becca Shiflet, who averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.6 steals per contest while leading the Knights to the state tournament.
Trailblazers junior Abby Branner, TA forward Leah Kiracofe and Fort Defiance's Kiersten Ransome each earned honorable mentions honors by the VHSCA as well.
