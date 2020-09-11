Just days after being named Harrisonburg's deputy police chief in December, Gabriel Camacho attended the Northeast Neighborhood Association meeting to introduce himself to the community.
Since then, the association’s president, Karen Thomas, said Camacho has been a regular at various meetings and events while working to build relationships and trust in the community.
Thomas said she hopes Camacho will soon be named police chief, replacing Chief Eric English who leaves today to become Henrico County’s police chief.
Camacho takes over as interim chief today.
“[Camacho] has a lot of the same policies and thoughts Chief English had,” Thomas said. “I’m 110% confident he should be the next chief of the Harrisonburg Police Department.”
If Camacho is named the new police chief, he would be the first internal hire for chief in more than 30 years.
The city is conducting a nationwide search, similar to the search that eventually led to the promotion of Matt Tobia from deputy chief to the city’s fire chief earlier this year.
English, who was hired in September 2018, created the position of deputy chief and hired Camacho.
The outgoing chief said Camacho would be a fine choice to succeed him. He said he wouldn’t have hired Camacho if he didn’t think so.
“You don’t hire your No. 2 if you’re not confident he can be a No. 1,” English said. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s more than capable of doing [the job]. He would definitely be highly recommended.”
Camacho retired as a captain from New Jersey's Camden County Police Department on Oct. 1 after 25 years of service.
He was an officer with Camden Police Department when it disbanded in 2012. He had worked for the department since 1994. He was among the first hired in the newly formed police force that — over the years — significantly reduced the murder and violent crime rates.
Last month, Camacho launched HPD's Spanish Facebook page in an attempt to build bridges with the Hispanic community.
Camacho said English’s departure was unexpected, but he’s eager to take over as interim chief.
If offered the chief’s job, he said, he would gladly accept. He said he’s fallen in love with the Harrisonburg community.
“It’s a huge responsibility, but I’d welcome it,” he said. “It would be a great honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.