Two years ago, just days after being hired as Harrisonburg’s police chief, Eric English drove the roughly two hours from Richmond to participate in Harrisonburg’s National Night Out festivities.
A few weeks later, he drove to the Friendly City again to ride along with police officers during James Madison University’s back-to-school weekend.
English wouldn’t start his job for a couple of weeks, but he had already begun working to embed himself in the community.
While English will leave to become Henrico County’s police chief this week, Mayor Deanna Reed said the chief had solidified his legacy as a community-oriented leader who brought the city together during tough times.
“He wanted to be seen, and he was. He wanted to listen, and he did. He wanted his officers to be visible, and they were,” Reed said.
English, a 28-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, was sworn in as Harrisonburg’s police chief in September 2018.
He filled a vacancy created when Stephen Monticelli resigned in December 2017 after five years as Harrisonburg police chief.
During Monticelli’s tenure, Reed said, there was a disconnect between the police department and the community. She said communication between the city’s highest ranking cop and community just didn’t happen.
“I felt it was missing,” she said.
Many say English fixed that.
When City Manager Eric Campbell interviewed English, he said, one of the traits that stood out the most was his commitment to civil engagement.
Campbell said he saw that firsthand at National Night Out, even before English put on his chief’s badge.
“He was definitely the type of person that wanted engagement,” Campbell said. “He was visible. He listened and took time to hear the concerns.”
Looking back, English said he hopes he is remembered as someone who worked hard to build relationships and community trust.
“I want to be remembered as somebody that was willing to listen … that provided an opportunity for citizens to be a part of what we’re doing here in the agency,” he said. “My goal was to allow people to be a part of what we’re all about.”
Both Campbell and Reed said English played an important role following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the protests that ensued, both nationwide and locally.
Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after his neck was pinned under the knee of a white officer for nearly eight minutes as other officers watched. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and is charged with murder. The additional officers have also been charged.
Campbell said he built relationships and leaned on those during tense moments, including a Black Lives Matter rally English attended and answered questions.
“When he did show up at the events, they knew he was genuine and sincere,” Campbell said.
Heading into the June rally, English said, he prepared to answer any questions that were asked, even from the small number of people who have posted on social media about their hatred for police.
“You still have to listen,” he said. “We don’t have all the answers. We don’t know everything. You have to allow them to have a voice. We’re not always going to agree, but we can listen and have a conversation.”
Reed said it was a proud moment seeing English interacting with the community.
“He had to deal with some tough questions and he answered those tough questions,” she said.
From concerns expressed at that rally, English released use of force data and formed a community review board made up of some people who were in attendance.
While his biggest accomplishment was building community trust, Campbell said, English also leaves a lasting legacy by the decisions he made inside his office downtown.
From the first day on the job, English began to work all of the police department’s policies. Ultimately, he said, he’s responsible for his officers’ actions, so the policies need to be clear to everyone.
“They are our guidelines,” he said. “I have to be comfortable with how our policies read. It’s important to make sure that each policy is easy for our officers to understand. I’m going to do the exact same thing in Henrico County.”
In the use of force policy, English added that officers must intervene if they see another officer using too much force.
“He really put them under a microscope,” Campbell said.
In addition to the policy review, English added a deputy police chief position with the hiring of Gabriel Camacho and implemented a competitive promotion process after all three of the department’s captains retired after English arrived.
English hired an outside vendor to develop and administer a testing process for the officers applying for promotions.
The test was a combination of multiple choice and scenario-based questions that tested the officers’ understanding of HPD’s policies and procedures.
The scenario-based portion of the test provided the officers with an emergency incident. The officer had to describe how they would react and what they would do, based on policies and procedures, in a hostage situation or other high-risk situation.
In years past, some officers might have felt the process wasn’t as fair as it could have been.
“You have to ensure that the process in place is unbiased,” he said, adding the test gives him something objective to lean on. “It gives me a better overall assessment. I wanted people to feel they had a fair opportunity.”
Campbell said the testing process was needed.
“It’s going to set the culture for years to come,” he said.
While the culture has been set for the future, it will be led by a different chief. English’s last day in the office is Thursday.
“My tenure here was a lot shorter than I thought it would be,” he said, adding that when the Henrico job opened up, he knew he had to pursue an opportunity to return home. “It popped out of nowhere. That’s probably the only job in the state that I’d leave for.”
English said Harrisonburg will always have a place in his heart.
“These two years have been very special to me,” he said.
Although she’s sad he’s leaving, Reed said she’s grateful for the time English was here.
“He left the department in better shape than it was before and the community in a better shape than before,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.