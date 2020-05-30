On Friday evening, over 300 people gathered in Harrisonburg’s Court Square for a peaceful protest against police brutality in the wake of an African American’s death related to conduct by law enforcement.
The most recent incident that drew the attention of the nation was the Minneapolis death of George Floyd, a 46-year old African American man who died after being pinned for minutes beneath then-police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on Memorial Day, according to The Associated Press.
The event was organized by Stan Maclin, head of the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, who led the evening, to a crowd of people, almost all of them wearing masks. Many carried signs.
“We’re going to have to learn how to work together and quit harboring hatred in our hearts,” Maclin said to the crowd.
Maclin emphasized several points throughout the event. One was people taking little actions, such as not letting a racist joke or comment by friends or family slide, as these can form racist preconceptions about other people and can change how others act toward them, he said.
“Don’t turn the other way,” Maclin said in an interview after the event.
Another one of Maclin’s points was people should understand where the anger is coming from in response to Floyd’s killing, but that violence also begets violence. Maclin also said Harrisonburg has shown that it wants to work with the community with its policing practices, such as outreach to residents.
Before the end of the event, many others spoke to the crowd about a variety of issues related to police, injustice, race and even personal stories of adversity, including Johonna Turner and Marvin Roane, a Richmond entrepreneur and the director of the National African American Empowerment Association.
At various points during the event, attendants would break out in chants, such as “I am going to be a peacemaker” and at one point knelt, similar to how former San Francisco 49ers African American quarterback Colin Kaepernick would kneel during the national anthem before football games.
Two of those in attendance Friday were African American sisters who live in Harrisonburg, Seja and Monazia Fields.
“If you have people who are dead set on the American dream and really patriotic about America, you can’t do that if you are not supporting black lives,” Seja Fields said.
She said some people she spoke with before the protest criticized the idea of a gathering, but Fields said that it was important to do so, with proper measures taken.
“I think the more people that can come together, the more unity that we can get, the bigger we can impact what we don’t like that’s going on,” Fields said.
She said the fight for African American rights is the same as the fight for the rights of every other American.
“Black lives are human lives,” Fields said. “You can’t be for humans, you can’t be for America, you can’t be a decent human being if you can’t understand that, so that’s why we’re here.”
Fields said the presence of older members of the city’s African American community at the protest was emotionally overwhelming.
“This is probably the same speech they’ve been giving for 50 years,” she said. “Time is marching along, but we’re not changing.”
Her sister, Monazia Fields, agreed and added that the rise of the internet, cell phones and more video footage have increased the ability for the public to see more of the problems between law enforcement and how it acts around people of color.
“There’s nothing that has changed from 50 years ago when those same people made that same speech til now,” Monazia Fields said.
Seja Fields said she agreed with some speakers’ messages that those in power need to take more steps to reflect the will of — and to protect — those who are marginalized.
“They need to get just as angry. They need to get just as fed up. They need to get just as involved, period,” she said.
Eric English, Harrisonburg’s first African American police chief, said that having strong ties between the community and the police are vital.
“Relationship building in your community is extremely important,” English said. “And evidently, there are several agencies across this country that are struggling in trying to build relationships with their community. I don’t know if it’s from lack of effort or it’s just because there has been much distrust throughout the years in law enforcement.”
He said the city’s police force community outreach helps increase the efficiency of the police force and the community’s perceptions of its officers.
“We need each other,” English said. “There is no policing in any city without the help of the citizens that are involved in and live in the area. It has to be a collaborative partnership with your citizens.”
English said he watched the widely circulated video that showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air before going unconscious.
“I do understand the anger and the frustration of individuals,” English said. “I’m just as angry as anybody else seeing somebody go through that.”
He said it was a “difficult” video to watch.
“I watched the video over and over again even though it’s difficult for me to watch because I was trying to see what would cause somebody to do that, what was the reason, and the more and more I watched it, I realized there’s no reasoning,” he said. “There is no sense to that.”
“When you look at that video, I don’t need a policy, I don’t need a general order or anything like that to tell me that putting your knee on somebody’s neck is unacceptable,” English said. “If any law enforcement officer needs a policy to tell them that, then they are probably in the wrong business.”
English said perception for the city’s police force begins with his own conduct and then flows down the chain of command. He said this is why he tries to be as accessible to the community as possible via email or phone to hear concerns.
“I want to listen,” he said. “I’m not going to say we’re always going to agree, but I want to listen to what you have to say. So I think that’s where it all starts.”
He said when police officers act badly, it reflects poorly on all the good work officers are doing in their own communities.
“I’m in the business of trying to make change to this profession and to make sure we’re above board and when you see something like that, it kind of knocks us off our box for a little while and then we have to try to rebuild some of that trust,” English said.
