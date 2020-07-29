Shenandoah University product Reilly Owen had his best game of the summer as he tossed a complete-game three-hitter, giving up zero earned runs and five walks while striking out 11 in New Market’s 4-0 shutout of Montezuma in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ruritan Field on Wednesday.
Matt House and Pearce Bucher each had two hits and an RBI for the Shockers while Ty Bennett also finished 2-for-4. Grant Thompson was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI while Ethan Laird also had an RBI. Also chipping in for New Market (14-6) was Haden Madagan and Henry Delavergne with a hit apiece.
Despite the loss, Bridgewater College left-hander Chris Henderson put up an impressive effort, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks in five innings in the start for the Braves.
Austin Fitzwater, Gavin Rush and Jacob Haney combined to pitch four innings of relief, giving up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five. At the plate, former Riverheads standout Kyle Armstrong joined Haney and Rush as the only players to get a hit for Montezuma (8-12)
In other local sports Wednesday:
Grottoes 10, Bridgewater 4: Spotswood product Dylan Nicely went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs as Grottoes’ bats stayed hot in a 10-4 win over Bridgewater at Buck Bowman Park in Dayton.
Two other Spotswood products, Tucker Garrison and Cam Irvine, also homered for the Cardinals along with Fort Defiance alum David Wood. Wood finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs and Irvine was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Also chipping in for Grottoes (11-9) was Gage Wood with a 3-for-5 effort that included a double, a run scored and an RBI and Jacob Zoller and Eastern Mennonite’s Matt Curry with a hit apiece. Ty Lam got the win on the mound, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one.
Corbin Lucas, another Indians graduate, led the Reds with four hits on the evening. Staunton High School and Strasburg Express head coach George Laase continued his impressive summer with a two-run single while Michael Fyvie added two hits and a run scored.
Another former Fort and James Madison University standout, Derek, Shifflett, was 1-for-4 with an RBI while Jacob Grabeel and Jonathan Sexton added one hit apiece. Five different pitchers saw action on the mound for Bridgewater (11-9).
Lewis Staying At JMU, Withdrawing From NBA Draft
James Madison’s leading scorer will return to school for his senior season as Dukes guard Matt Lewis told multiple media outlets Wednesday afternoon he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft.
The news should come as no surprise as Lewis has been an active participant in JMU’s team activities throughout the offseason and had no opportunity to workout for professional teams during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lewis, who averaged 19 points per game as a junior, originally decided to test the draft waters in April, hinting at the likelihood he would return to JMU from the start.
"I want to thank God, my family, friends and coaches for all of their support," Lewis said in his initial announcement. "After much consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility. I'm looking forward to learning from this experience."
Lewis is JMU’s fourth leading scorer all-time with 1,574 points in three seasons. He’s 552 points from matching the school’s all-time leader, Steve Stiepler, who scored 2,126 points from 1976-80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.