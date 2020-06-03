Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming city/county athletes to watch for during the 2020-21 academic year. The third installment takes a look at boys basketball.
After leading his team to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state title game for a second consecutive year and breaking the program's all-time scoring record as a sophomore, there's little doubt who the area's best player is.
That title belongs to East Rockingham 6-foot-8 wing Tyler Nickel.
But what about the rest of the Valley? Rob Smith is gone from Spotswood. Broadway's Jaxson Jameson, Caleb Williams and Ben Alderfer graduated. Eastern Mennonite also said goodbye to the lethal duo of Aviwe Mahlong and Chance Church.
The doors have opened for some young talent to take on increased roles when the 2020-21 season begins. Who will those players be, though?
Here’s a look at some of the up-and-coming athletes to watch this year:
Collin Brunk, Turner Ashby, Senior
The 5-foot-9 guard showed off his ability to shoot from deep last year and will be relied on heavily this season as the Knights prepare to play their third season in as many years with a new head coach.
Jadon Burgess, Harrisonburg, Sophomore
After spending last season developing at the JV level, the son of HHS head coach Don Burgess should have a big role immediately for the Blue Streaks with his unique combination of skill and size.
Xavier Butler, East Rockingham, Sophomore
Playing a key role for the Eagles last season as a freshman, the 6-foot-2 forward and younger brother of former standout Javon Butler brought energy off the bench but will be thrown into a bigger role this year.
Kyle Evick, East Rockingham, Senior
The 6-foot-6 lengthy forward had a breakout season as a junior, erupting for a career-high 32 points in East Rockingham's Region 2B title game win over Stuarts Draft and set himself up to be amongst the area's top players this year.
Luke Garber, Broadway, Junior
The 6-foot-2 smooth guard saw time sparingly as a sophomore, but is set to take on a key role for a Gobblers squad looking to replace the production of several key pieces from a year ago.
Trey Gillenwater, Eastern Mennonite, Junior
The former Turner Ashby standout had a strong debut season with Eastern Mennonite a year ago, but will take on even more scoring responsibility with the departure of Chance Church and Aviwe Mahlong.
Adam Hatter, Eastern Mennonite, Junior
The 5-foot-9 point guard has a solid all-around game that got better as the year went along and should be a key leader for a Flames squad seeking its third consecutive trip to the state title game.
Nick Jones, Eastern Mennonite, Senior
As a fiery and emotional forward that does all the dirty work, the 6-foot-3 forward will be primed for an even bigger role in the low post this season and is one of the team's top defenders.
Cooper Keyes, East Rockingham, Junior
As one of the top shooters for an East Rock team that thrives on the 3 ball, the 5-foot-9 guard gained confidence throughout his first season at the varsity level and should take a significant step forward.
Matthew Lawrence, Spotswood, Senior
The 6-foot-2 forward brought consistency off the bench a year ago for the Trailblazers and will look to take on an even bigger role for a young team during the 2020-21 campaign.
Jaziel Mensah, Harrisonburg, Senior
The 5-foot-11 speedy guard had a breakout season and helped lead Harrisonburg to a Valley District championship last season, but will take on increased responsibility across the board as one of the team's three seniors.
Jowan Whittaker Ortiz, Spotswood, Senior
As a key reserve this past season, the 6-foot-2 guard brought speed and athleticism and will be key in helping Spotswood maintain its winning tradition as it looks to replace the departure of several key pieces.
Carmelo Pacheco, Spotswood, Junior
The 6-foot-3 guard has one of the smoothest jumpers in the city/county and will be one of the city/county's top players after a strong sophomore season that saw him earn second-team all-state honors.
Tyson Snow, Turner Ashby, Senior
After battling some injuries early, the 5-foot-10 guard returned and put together a strong overall season and will serve as one of Turner Ashby's biggest leaders in 2020-21.
Garret Spruhan, Turner Ashby, Junior
The 6-foot-4 forward had a strong debut year with the Knights, but should be expected to take on increased role in the forward spot next year with the loss of Orion Angelopulos.
Nate Tinnell, Broadway, Senior
With loads of experience and athleticism, the 6-foot-4 forward should see the ball often for Broadway as it looks to maintain its reputation of strong play in the low post and continue a winning tradition.
Jazen Walker, Harrisonburg, Senior
As a 6-foot-3 versatile point guard, the Harrisonburg senior brings a unique game to the Blue Streaks and should be one of the team's top scorers during the 2020-21 season.
Gage Williford, Broadway, Senior
Replacing Jaxson Jameson as the team's point guard and leader won't be easy, but the 5-foot-11 guard showcased his strong passing abilities last year and can shoot it well enough to be one of the Gobblers' top players.
