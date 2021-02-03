PENN LAIRD — Standing outside the Spotswood locker room as his teammates slowly departed around him, Carmelo Pacheco nodded his head and insisted that he understands the importance of his role on the team this season.
And the 6-foot-4 junior, who is one of the best players in the Valley, showed that with his play on Wednesday.
The versatile Pacheco scored 29 points as the Trailblazers used a pair of gritty runs in the second and third quarters to eventually pull away for a 57-47 win over Waynesboro in the Valley District boys semifinals in Penn Laird.
“I saw a lot of intensity from everyone on our roster,” Pacheco said. “I think it’ll help us make a run in the playoffs. It’s an amazing feeling. We’ve been showing what we can do in the regular season, but we’re still working hard. We want to put more banners on the wall. We’re trying to make a playoff run.”
The Little Giants kept things interesting deep into the second quarter before Dameyon Simmons and Pacheco combined to sore six of Spotswood’s next nine points to give the Trailblazers a seven-point advantage at half.
Then in the third, Spotswood opened up the frame on a 9-0 run and never looked back en route to the victory.
“That is, by far, the biggest and most athletic team that we’ve played,” Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said. “A lot of times, we can’t simulate that in practice, we try to scrimmage or schedule people that can help us see it before a win-or-go-home game. To be honest, I don’t know if we ever quite adjusted. I thought we had spurts where we were pretty good with attention to detail and that’s what is required to neutralize size and athleticism and then there were spurts where they really exposed us.”
The game marked the first time this season that Edwards has coached after missing the first four games due to health and safety protocols. The Trailblazers had not played a game since a win over Turner Ashby on Jan. 14.
Simmons finished with seven points for the Trailblazers (4-1) while Jowan Whittaker Ortiz added six in the win.
With the victory, Spotswood clinches a berth in the Region 3C tournament and will host Broadway in the Valley District championship game tonight in Penn Laird. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
“I cherish every minute I get with my team,” Edwards said. “If ever there was a team that deserved to play and extend their season, I think it’s this group. What they have been asked to do since about May — all of that stuff — it’s been one thing after another. These guys have exuded resilience the whole time. I just think they deserve to keep playing. Basketball is my passion, so every second I can be in the gym with my team, I feel blessed. That’s what I love to do. The bottom line is I am just so excited to get more days with my team.”
WAYNESBORO (47) — Sipe 6 0-0 15, Graces 0 0-0 0, Blair 0 0-0 0, Sites 0 2-2 2, Gardner 7 1-1 15, Moore 3 0-2 6, Devaughn 3 0-0 6, Barber 1 1-3 3. Totals 20 4-8 47.
SPOTSWOOD (57) — Pacheco 12 1-2, 29, Whittaker Ortiz 2 2-2 6, Williams 0 0-2 0, Shifflett 1 1-2 3, Moomaw 0 0-0 0, Simmons 3 1-2 7, Fornadel 2 0-0 4, Harding 2 0-0 4, Lawrence 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 5-10 57.
Waynesboro 13 9 10 15—47
Spotswood 15 15 17 10—57
3-Point Goals — Waynesboro 3 (Sipe), Spotswood 4 (Pacheco).
