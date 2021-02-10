PENN LAIRD — Carmelo Pacheco walks past it daily and admits he still takes a glance at times.
The wall of 1,000-point scorers at Spotswood High School is a loaded one, filled with players Pacheco is familiar with.
Rob Smith played with Pacheco for two years. Justin Kier and James Sullivan have worked with him in the offseason.
So, naturally, the 6-foot-4 junior guard believes that he’ll add his own name and photo on a plaque on the wall one day.
“I’m very determined,” Pacheco said. “I want to leave my mark here at Spotswood. I think older players have wanted me to leave my mark, too, and that’s what has encouraged me to do so.”
Pacheco is the younger brother of Angel Pacheco-Ortiz, a former standout for the Trailblazers and the 2018-19 Valley District Player of the Year. The two played together when Pacheco was a freshman and have a very tight relationship.
“We still communicate every day,” Pacheco said of his brother, who is now playing at Cumberland University — an NAIA school in Lebanon, Tennessee. “He’s always telling me that I can keep getting stronger, keep getting better. He’s basically telling me how he’s continuing to get better in college, so I just apply that to myself on a daily basis.”
But while Pacheco was known for his strong ability as a spot-up shooter and 3-point threat off the bench as a freshman and a nice piece to spread the court as a sophomore alongside Smith — who also won Valley District Player of the Year last season — he took his game to a different level despite a COVID-influenced offseason in 2020.
“I put in a lot of work in the weight room,” Pacheco said. “I think that definitely shows because I’ve been scoring inside a lot more. I think eating a lot more helped me. Going to bigger tournaments and playing against better players, their strength stood out to me. I knew I had to get stronger to be able to compete with those guys more consistently.”
Pacheco’s growth started on the court, where he played with a number of AAU teams and was one of four city/county players to play on the Seen Circuit — an event that featured a majority of the top prospects in the state of Virginia.
Eastern Mennonite coach Chad Seibert has been around Pacheco as a coach on the travel circuit for several seasons, watched him play last summer on the Seen Circuit and has even coached against him. He said he had no problem saying that he “100 percent believes” the Spotswood junior is a legitimate Division I prospect without question.
“Melo has shown tremendous physical improvement from last year to this year,” Seibert said. “He is an elite catch-and-shoot player that can score at the rim, in the mid-post and from deep college range. He is a threat to score 25 on just 10 shots and five dribbles. He is not needy on the offensive end in terms of possessing the ball, but can attack a variety of matchups. ... His smooth and efficient offensive game and his toughness and willingness to defend makes him recruitable to virtually any college in the country, regardless of their style of play.”
That versatility that Seibert praised Pacheco for is what Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said has separated him from his peers during the 2020-21 season and allowed him to become “one of the best players in the state.”
“The word that comes to mind with Melo is versatile,” Edwards said. “Offensively, he’s scoring a lot of points for us. But if you watched him the first two years and you watched him this year, he’s scoring a lot of points without us allowing him to do what he’s best at and that’s running off screens and shooting jump shots. I think that says a lot about his character. He’s embraced doing some things that he has not had to do in the past to help our team win.”
On offense, Pacheco often brings the ball up the court and is relied on to help initiate the offense and set up teammates. At the same time, however, the Trailblazers aren’t reluctant to get him going in the post either.
Then on the defensive end, with his length, Pacheco is used to defend different types of players on any given night. Whether it be a post player with size or a guard with quickness, the Spotswood junior has handled it all at times.
"Every night out, it’s kind of different,” Edwards said. “I think he enjoys that, but I think he’s one of the most versatile and complete players in the state. His numbers are staggering and when you think about the fact that we’re not playing to his strengths and he’s still doing that, it says a lot about Carmelo and how complete of a player he is.”
Outside of Pacheco’s on-the-court growth, he also got bigger. He grew two inches and gained almost 40 pounds of muscle in the offseason. He also worked closely with Kier, who is now a graduate transfer at Georgia after playing at George Mason, to learn what it takes to eventually play at the Division I level and be successful.
“It helps me a lot,” Pacheco said of his offseason work with Kier. “They always talk about how school is so important, the offseason is so important. I just tried to use that myself this year and take after those guys a little bit.”
This season, Pacheco is averaging 25.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and three assists per game. He is shooting 50 percent from the field, including 36 from 3-point range, and is a 70-percent free-throw shooter. The silky-smooth guard has scored 16 or more points in all seven games and 26 or more in five of Spotswood’s seven games this season.
“He’s one of the best college prospects that I’ve coached,” Edwards said. “That’s undeniable. He’s also one of the most versatile players that I’ve coached. What makes me really happy is that he worked really hard this offseason. He changed his body and really committed to the weight room. His greatest attribute might be how coachable he is.”
The Trailblazers entered this week with just one loss on their record during this shortened season. After losing seven seniors from a year ago, winning a Valley District title and a trip to the regional semifinals seemed like a stretch.
“It means a lot, knowing that our team this year isn’t as talented as past teams,” Pacheco said of the team’s success this year. “Everyone has really come together as one and it’s been a team effort every single night.”
The truth is without Pacheco, it’s hard to envision a scenario where Spotswood maintained that success this year.
And because of that, it won’t be long before the soft-spoken junior finds himself on the walls the next time he walks by. He has 597 career points - for now.
“He’s just really matured as a player and as a person in our program and he has a bright future,” Edwards said. “I’m just really proud of him.”
