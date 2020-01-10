PENN LAIRD — Carmelo Pacheco poured in 25 points as Spotswood opened up its quest for an eighth straight Valley District title with a convincing 77-43 win over Turner Ashby in boys basketball action in Penn Laird on Friday.
Rob Smith added 19 points for the Trailblazers (6-3, 1-0 Valley) in the victory while Ryan High had 13 and Traevan Williams finished with eight.
For the Knights (3-8, 0-1 Valley), Garret Spruhan had 17 points while Tyson Snow had 11.
In other local sports Friday:
Boys Basketball
Broadway 65, Waynesboro 51: Ben Alderfer exploded for 20 points as Broadway picked up a big 65-51 win in its Valley District opener over Waynesboro at BHS.
Wes Delawder added 16 points for the Gobblers (10-3, 1-0 Valley) while Caleb Williams finished with 12 and Jaxson Jameson chipped in with 10 and six assists.
For the Little Giants (6-1, 0-1 Valley), who have lost two straight, Evan Sites had 14 points, Dayvon Young had 13 and three assists and Damien Fisher finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Harrisonburg 100, Stuarts Draft 74: Claudeson Tacy had 25 points and Jesse Lichti added 15 as Harrisonburg won its second straight with a 100-74 non-district rout of Stuarts Draft at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington.
Tre Butler and Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum added 11 apiece for the Blue Streaks (4-5) while Jazen Walker had nine.
Ryan Riley and Mark Rodgers finished with 11 each for the Cougars (3-6) in the loss.
East Rockingham 62, Madison County 48: Tyler Nickel had 24 points and eight rebounds as East Rockingham stayed unbeaten in Bull Run District play with a 62-48 win over Madison County at MCHS.
Also chipping in for the Eagles (10-1, 4-0 Bull Run) was Tyce McNair with 13 points, five rebounds and six assists and Kyle Evick with 15 points and six boards.
Eastern Mennonite 70, New Covenant 29: In Lynchburg, Trey Gillenwater scored 20 of his game-high 22 points in the first half and Chance Church surpassed 1,000 points for his career as Eastern Mennonite earned a 70-29 Virginia Independent Conference win over New Covenant.
Church finished with 14 points for the Flames (10-1, 4-0 VIC) while Nick Jones had 10 and Ben Bellamy added eight.
Page County 57, Stonewall Jackson 40: In Shenandoah, Chase Combs had 15 points and seven rebounds as Page County stayed unbeaten in the Bull Run with a 57-40 win over Stonewall Jackson.
Ricky Campbell added 14 points for the Panthers (6-5, 4-0 Bull Run) in the victory.
Girls Basketball
Broadway 58, Waynesboro 30: Emma Bacon scored a season-high 20 points as Broadway opened up Valley District play with a 58-30 rout of Waynesboro at WHS.
A.C. Swartz added 15 points for the Gobblers (2-8, 1-0 Valley) while Hannah Phares had eight and Riley Saverance and Aliza Lokey chipped in with four apiece.
For the Little Giants (0-10, 0-1 Valley), Rachel Obiyo had 11 points and Jaden Sprouse finished with 10.
Madison County 41, East Rockingham 26: In Elkton, Lindsay McDaniel scored 11 points and Dy’Ehisa Tyler added 10 as Madison County earned a 41-26 Bull Run District win over East Rockingham.
Leading the way for the Eagles (2-10, 0-5 Bull Run) in the loss was Abby Clayton with seven points, Melody Vaughan with six and Breanna Dofflemyer and Sage Fox with four apiece.
Strasburg 53, Luray 44: Christyan Reid had 19 points as Strasburg came out on top, 53-44, over Luray in a battle of the top two teams in the Bull Run District at SHS.
Nyla Sperry added 15 points for the ams (11-0, 4-0 Bull Run) while Karly Colcombe finished with 10.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs (10-1, 4-1 Bull Run) was Emilee Weakley with 16 points and eight rebounds while Jaidyn McClung had 11 points and eight boards and Brynlee Burrill finished with nine points of her own.
Page County 49, Stonewall Jackson 37: In Quicksburg, Leah Hilliard had 15 points and seven rebounds as Page County earned a 49-37 win over Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District action.
Morgan Lucas and Caris Lucas each had eight points and six rebounds for the Panthers (7-4, 2-2 Bull Run) while Abbey Nauman had eight points and Taylor Hankins finished with six points and seven boards.
For the Generals (4-6, 3-2 Bull Run), Mya Councill had a game-high 17 points.
Big Day For College Hoops In Area
There will be four college basketball games played at three different schools this afternoon within a span of about four hours. The Eastern Mennonite men host Randolph at 2 p.m. and the Bridgewater women entertain Ferrum, also at 2 p.m. The JMU men host Drexel at 4 p.m. and the EMU women host Hollins at 4:30 p.m. The only local college team on the road today is the Bridgewater men, who play at Guilford in North Carolina at 3 p.m. The JMU women play Sunday at Towson at 2 p.m.
George Mason, VCU Also Play Today
Three regional schools in the Atlantic 10 Conference play today in men's basketball: VCU is home with Rhode Island at 2 p.m., George Washington hosts Duquesne at 4 p.m. and George Mason is at La Salle at 2 p.m. Justin Kier (Spotswood), a redshirt senior for George Mason, is averaging 8.5 points per game in about 20 minutes per contest.
- DN-R Sports Desk
