Former Major League pitcher Mike Venafro, a product of James Madison University, said through the coronavirus shutdown he has learned a few things about himself.
"I am not ready to retire," he said, with a laugh, of new free time. "If this is what it feels like, I am not ready."
A professional scout for the San Diego Padres, Venafro, 46, is confident he will be able watch to Major League games in person at some point this season.
“Yes, I do feel hopeful. I always felt hopeful. I can’t pretend I know how much (of a season). I have to guess like everyone else," he said Monday from his home in southwest Florida. "Having spent time as a player and understanding how the players’ association works and just watching everything unfold with every other industry in the world … it is a matter of time. The players are going to get back on the field. They are going to pay. There is no reason they wouldn’t. It is just a matter of time.”
Not everyone is so optimistic. The two sides exchanged testy statements late Saturday through the media, trying to blame the other.
Venafro made his comments Monday a few hours before MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN he was "not confident" there would be a season this year.
Many fans - those that have not grown sour - want a diversion to fill some of their time.
“Every day you wake up, you are looking forward to … society moving forward and how we are progressing with this virus,” added Venafro. “A trickle down from there, baseball is so far down the ladder."
Venafro grew up in Northern Virginia and played baseball at Paul VI High in Fairfax.
He was not a top prospect and had already decided to attend JMU for academics when he was invited to try out for the Dukes. "I was never going to college (just) to play baseball," said Venafro, who first studied graphic design in Harrisonburg. "I was already going there academically."
Used sparingly his first three seasons, Venafro was part of a strong team in his senior year in 1995.
A big key was when Venafro dropped down his arm slot to almost an extreme level while at JMU.
"That was a big move," said Ray Heatwole, the former Dukes' coach and pitching coach. "It really gave him a weapon that he could use to get people out that he did not have. I followed his Major League career; I knew he could get people out and get groundballs."
Kevin Anderson, also a former head coach and pitching coach for JMU, helped Venafro lower his arm slot.
"When he first started with it, he couldn't get anybody out," Anderson said. "Each year, because of his work ethic and willpower, he got better and better. By his senior year, he was one of the best relievers in the CAA and the state. His velocity got up to 86 (miles-per-hour) from the mid-70s. You talk about a rags-to-riches story."
The lefty, who also played for New Market in the Valley Baseball League, was drafted by the Texas Rangers that year in the 29th round. He was signed by scout Mike Toomey, the former coach at George Washington University and a member of the front office with the 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals.
"It was a surprise," Venafro, a self-proclaimed late bloomer as a lefty pitcher, said of being drafted.
Venafro worked his way up the minor-league ladder and made his MLB debut for Texas on April 24, 1999. In one inning out of the bullpen, he retired all three Minnesota batters he faced: Todd Walker, Torii Hunter, and Matt Lawton. "I remember being excited, very excited," he recalled.
He had been with Triple-A Oklahoma in the Texas system when he learned of his promotion. Venafro flew to Minnesota to join the Rangers.
Venafro made 65 appearances as a rookie that year and was 3-2 with an ERA of 3.29. He played for the Rangers through the 2001 season, when he pitched in 70 games out of the bullpen with four saves.
The Maryland native played for the Oakland A's in 2002, Tampa Bay in 2003, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2004 and the Colorado Rockies in 2005.
He was teammates with former JMU pitcher Travis Harper, a product of Circleville High in West Virginia, with Tampa Bay.
"Mike was a senior when I was a freshman," Harper said of their JMU days. "I got to know him a lot better in the bullpen (in the majors). He is a dynamic person. I really enjoyed my time with him."
Venafro ended his MLB career with a record of 15-10 and had an ERA of 4.09 in 307 outings as a reliever, with five saves.
"I wanted to pitch every day. It was such a blitz" of memories, he said. "I think I am more of a day-to-day guy instead of a guy that looks back."
He was pitching at Triple-A during the 2007 season when family health concerns forced him to stop playing. After about two years away from the game, he joined the Padres as a scout a decade ago with some help from veteran scout Toomey.
Venafro went to the winter meetings in Florida after his playing career and was able to get into pro scouting. He was hired by AJ Hinch, who used to work in the front office of the Padres and then was let go as Houston manager before this season due to sign stealing.
The JMU graduate had studied economics and social sciences while in college - Heatwole feels Venafro, who has four children, was bright enough to earn a living outside of baseball.
"He is just a very unique person," said Heatwole, also the former Turner Ashby coach. "Not only was he intelligent about a lot of things but he was intelligent about pitching."
Now, after a lot of free time at his home, Venafro is itching to get back on the road as a pro baseball scout.
"It is small potatoes in the scheme of things," he said of baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.