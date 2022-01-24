Page County Public Schools released masking guidance Saturday following the division’s decision to make masks optional for students while in school.
In a special meeting Thursday, the School Board voted 4-2 to follow Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order giving parents the choice whether their children wear masks in school. The meeting video, in which a Luray mother said she “will bring every single gun loaded and ready” to prevent her children from being required to wear masks in school, has since gained national attention.
Luray police said Friday they charged Amelia King, 42, with making an oral threat on school property. The charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia.
In a letter Saturday, Page County Superintendent Antonia Fox wrote that parents and guardians who don’t want their children to wear a mask must complete an opt out form, which can be found on the division’s website.
However, Fox wrote that the decision to opt out from the masking mitigation strategy “in no way changes or exempts their child from required quarantines, isolation, or class or school closures following exposure to a person during the school day who later tests positive for COVID 19.”
Opting out of the masking mitigation strategy, Fox wrote, removes the Virginia Department of Health K-12 Student Close Contact Exemption, which states if a student is masked and 3 to 6 feet apart from an infected student, the student is not considered in close contact.
Parents and guardians can also rescind the “opt out” status at any time by notifying their school’s principal in writing, Fox wrote.
PCPS students and staff are still required to wear a mask when on the division’s school buses, a bus chartered by PCPS, or any division vehicle to comply with a federal mandate.
“Masks will be required for students when they return from quarantine when PCPS transitions to the new CDC quarantine practices,” Fox wrote.
PCPS staff, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask indoors due to Virginia Department of Labor and Industry standards, Fox wrote.
When visiting other school divisions, PCPS students and staff will adhere to that school division’s masking requirements, Fox wrote.
Fox asked all parents and guardians to have a conversation with their children about “choices and respect for others.”
“We do not want any student to be ostracized, picked on, bullied, or experience anything negative because of their parent’s/guardian’s personal decision to wear or not wear a mask,” Fox wrote.
PCPS previously announced there would be an increased police presence at schools last Friday and today following King’s threat.
“We must be civil and respectful to each other regardless of our position on various issues,” Fox wrote.
The Rockingham County School Board will begin its meeting today in closed session to discuss the legalities of masking requirements. Harrisonburg City Public Schools previously said masks are still required for students, staff and visitors while on school grounds.
