After success in multiple cities and counties in the Shenandoah Valley, Page County plans to unveil its new drug court this spring.
Drug courts are used to divert low-level, nonviolent drug offenders from incarceration. The court allows judges, prosecutors and mental health professionals to work with offenders to establish a treatment program.
“The disease of addiction is something the commonwealth’s attorney’s office deals with on a daily basis,” Page County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ken Alger said in a statement. “The implementation of a drug court for Page County means hope for long term success for defendants and not merely a revolving door of incarceration, thus creating a more successful and healthy community.”
Page County worked with James Madison University political science professors Amanda Teye and Lili Peaslee and their students to secure a $500,000 Bureau of Justice Assistance grant to start the program.
Drug courts have operated in the state for about 25 years, but are fairly new to the Shenandoah Valley.
Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst’s idea for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Drug Court began about five years ago, and was implemented in 2017 to help combat the growing inmate population in the Rockingham County Jail.
In addition to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Augusta County and the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro and Winchester have drug courts.
Participants are enrolled in the program for two years and, at the beginning, are required to go to court once a week so a judge can monitor their progress.
Christopher Bean, Rockingham County assistant commonwealth’s attorney, oversees the program here.
He said the program is geared toward those who have hit rock bottom and are determined to get clean.
“It’s been very successful,” he said. “You have to have the mindset that you will have to do whatever the program requires. There’s going to be stumbling blocks along the way, but ultimately you’re going to be successful.”
Frank Sottaceti, criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said there are 57 participants in the program, with 14 set to graduate within the next five months.
“There’s 57 people that would be in jail or in prison if not for that program,” he said. “It’s an effective alternative program for our community.”
He said 12 people have already graduated from the program.
Former Dayton and Virginia Beach police officer Erica Hooker became the drug court coordinator in March.
She said the program has made a difference for many who have struggled with addiction.
“I’ve seen some of our participants completely change their lives,” she said.
While she wasn’t involved in setting up Page County’s program, she anticipates it’ll help reduce drug addiction.
“It can’t be anything but beneficial to that area,” she said.
Bean said he envisions Page County’s drug court helping to reduce drug addiction and future convictions.
“It’s always nice to have additional tools to work with,” he said.
