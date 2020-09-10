There's a lot that goes into recruiting a high-profile athlete to a school.
Whether it's facilities, the program's tradition or a passionate fanbase, coaches use a variety of different methods to lure players to their campus.
But when it came to Page County softball standout Maddie Gordon and her commitment to Penn State, she said there was one major unexpected factor.
"I'm a huge fan of ice cream and their creamery is amazing," Gordon said. "If you ever get a chance, I highly recommend it."
The soft-spoken Panthers infielder is no stranger to Division I softball. Her sister, Kate Gordon, is expected to return to James Madison in the spring for her senior year and has developed into one of the top players in the country.
But in a time when JMU has thrived off pulling in local talent such as Kate Gordon, former Fort Defiance star Megan Good, Turner Ashby's Kierstin Roadcap and others, the younger Gordon opted to go her own, unique, route.
"When I stepped on campus at Penn State, it felt like home," said Gordon, who also considered offers from the Dukes and Virginia. "I thought it was somewhere I could be in the future to continue my athletic and academic career."
During her stellar high school career at Page, Kate Gordon was named the Virginia High School League Group 2A Player of the Year three times and helped the Panthers capture state championships in 2014 and 2015.
She finished her prep career with 41 career home runs and batted .579 with nine homers and 29 RBIs during her senior year. She also scored 48 runs, stole 25 bases and drew 33 walks as Page fell in the 2A state semifinals.
"Kate is one of the most influential people in my life," Maddie said. "Not just in softball, but in everything I do. Ever since I was young, I wanted to be just like her. I remember I used to take everything that was hers. That’s actually why my number is 9, because that was Kate’s number when I started playing. Every day she makes me want to be a better person and player. She pushes me at everything I do and always believes in me."
At JMU, Kate Gordon has remained just as impressive.
She holds the program record for career home runs with 50 and has the highest career batting average (.557) and slugging percentage (1.180) in program history. She was named a preseason All-American by Softball America in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. She was also named the VaSID Player of the Year.
Kate said she's proud of how Maddie, who is now a senior at PCHS, has evolved both mentally and physically as an athlete. She praised her younger sister's work ethic and said it's been fun to see her make a name of her own at the prep level.
"Honestly, my goal as a big sister is to just be the best role model that I can be for both of my siblings," said Kate. "I hope that I’ve had a lot of influence on Maddie and I think I have. She recently told me that she picked number 9 since I was that when I was younger and it made my whole year. Despite the age difference, we are super close off the field. ... I know when I call Maddie to practice with me at 6 a.m., she will be there. That makes both of us better."
Maddie's older brother, Tristan, is entering his freshman year at Bluefield College in West Virginia and will play football there. He was also a baseball standout for the Panthers with his power at the plate and helped the team capture the Class 2 state championship in 2018 as the squad's starting catcher.
"Tristan is someone I look up to as a player and person," Maddie said. "He has always helped me to be better and continues to make me laugh, even from four and a half hours away at college."
Taylor Hankins, a former Broadway standout and current senior at PCHS, said she was looking forward to playing alongside Gordon before COVID-19 forced the VHSL to cancel the spring season and adopt a condensed schedule for 2020-21.
Hankins, a standout pitcher, will have an immediate impact whenever she finally takes the field for the Panthers after earning a reputation as one of the area's top talents during her first two seasons with the Gobblers. She's been committed to JMU since she was a freshman, much like Maddie.
"What makes Maddie such a special player is her ability to get the job done at the plate and in the field," Hankins said. "She absolutely locks down third base and she is such a solid overall hitter that pitchers don't know where to throw to her because she hit anything.
"It is so much fun playing with another high-level athlete like Maddie. Her and I have always pushed each other to be better and it's nice to have that person there to hold you accountable."
Hankins called Maddie "one of the best people I've ever met" and praised her leadership ability. She said Gordon's positive attitude is refreshing to be around and thinks that will benefit a Page team entering 2021 with high expectations.
"I love having her as a teammate," Hankins said. "I know she will always have my back and she is such a positive person. That's extremely important for us."
Maddie said softball has been part of her life since she was a kid and she hopes to play as long as possible. She said without her faith and the family and friends that surround her, she doesn't think she'd be in the position she's in now.
"It has always been a goal of mine to play at the collegiate level," Maddie said. "Having that opportunity [at Penn State] is more than I could ask for."
When Kate looks at Maddie as a player, she sees a lot of similarities but there are certainly differences as well. Both players have a unique power in their bat, but Maddie's game-changing ability in the infield is what stands out.
"There is no doubt in my mind that Maddie is going to blossom in college," said Kate, who also noted that she wishes they could have played together at some points in their careers. "She is a silent worker and I know she’s going to outwork everyone in college so she leaves her mark at Penn State. I am very excited to follow her success at Penn State and see how she helps make that program better. I know that she will make history there."
Despite her junior season being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maddie said her offseason work has remained relatively the same. She said she's trained with her siblings while also playing in travel tournaments this summer.
As she enters her senior year — three years removed from helping the Panthers capture a Class 2 state title as a freshman — she made it clear she wants one more ring to add to her collection to equal her big sister.
"The ultimate goal is to win another state championship," Maddie said. "It's not going to be easy, but I think it's something that our team can accomplish."
And perhaps, the Panthers can celebrate another ring with Gordon's favorite treat — ice cream.
