There's a sense of pride that comes with wearing a Page County uniform.
The small town of Shenandoah loves a winner. That's evident by the support the Panthers receive in their most successful sports. Whether it be baseball, softball, basketball, or other athletic accomplishments, the student-athletes at PCHS remain the pride and joy of the area.
So when COVID-19 forced the Virginia High School League to cancel the spring sports season, it left Page senior Freddy Stidham feeling a bit lost. Stidham had played a role when the Panthers captured a baseball state title in 2018 as a sophomore. After coming up short a year ago, he was ready for another.
"I will never know how good or how far we would've went and it sucks because everyone knows that we were in the driver's seat to win states again," Stidham said. "This was my year to be a leader, to carry on tradition. I will never get to do that."
Fortunately for Stidham, it was just baseball season that was lost. The 5-foot-8 senior is a three-sport standout for the Panthers and played a key part in turning the football program around and earning a playoff spot this past season. He also was an important piece on the Page boys basketball team that came one win shy of reaching the state tournament.
"My favorite memories consist of bringing a winning season to our lost football program, winning a state championship with my best friends, and building bonds with every single teammate that will last forever," Stidham said.
Last year, Stidham led the Panthers with 12 stolen bases and started every game in the outfield. Despite ultimately falling in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals, he said it was another memorable year that added to the legacy this year's senior class was building at Page County.
"I was very devastated when I heard the news," Stidham said. "My team had so much potential. For it to end this way is very heartbreaking."
Stidham said he still holds onto the memory of winning the program's second state title with a win over Virginia High in 2018. Before he heads off to Bluefield College next season, where he'll play receiver on the football team, he said the cancellation of his final prep season has given him a new perspective.
"For all of the kids that think it's going to take forever until they're in high school, playing sports or wanting to be older — don't," Stidham said. "Take your time with life and cherish every little thing you can. Don't take anything for granted.
"I was told that it would fly by and to take everything slow and they were totally right. I didn't listen and now here I am without my senior year of baseball. That's something I will never get back and I hope it's a life lesson for all athletes young or old."
Bluefield coach Dewey Lusk said Stidham will join a receiving corps that is loaded with experience next season. Despite that, he said the team will need "at least 10" receivers ready to play and anticipates Stidham can compete for time.
"We are excited to have Freddy join our team," Lusk said in e-mail Thursday. "He is a smart player that has good quickness and is very athletic. How hard Freddy works between now and summer camp, and his ability to adjust to the college game upon arrival, will determine how much Freddy sees the field as a true freshman. But make no mistake, he has a bright future at Bluefield College. His work ethic, smarts and athletic ability should help us over the next four years."
Stidham said his focus has now shifted to lifting weights and preparing to focus solely on football for the first time in his career. That's a big change for an athlete that has been accustomed to balancing a three-sport act for the past five years. He's ready, though, and said that he'll continue to take that Page County pride with him as he prepares to take a winning mentality to the next level.
"I think it will take a lot of time for me to recover," Stidham said. "It will always just be the thought of what could have been."
