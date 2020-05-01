Morgan Fink Paixão is an abstract painter in the Shenandoah Valley who recreates oil and gouche renditions of the blended textures and shadows seen in nature.
On May 1, she was slated to present a collection for First Friday at Larkin Arts' Wine-Riner Galleries. Instead, Paixão released 30 limited prints of three forest landscapes, five 8x8 inch and five 11x11 inch formats of each, and all proceeds are benefiting Larkin Arts to keep staff and instructors on payroll. The prints from her series "Unfolding" will be available until May 7 and are on sale online.
