Eastern Mennonite seniors Chance Church and Aviwe Mahlong capped off their decorated two-year careers with the Flames by being named to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III boys basketball all-state first team on Wednesday.
Mahlong, a 6-foot-3 wing that transferred to EMHS from South Africa in 2018, averaged 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season. Church, who also transferred to the program from Wilson Memorial last year, averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest while earning a reputation as one of the top shooters in the state.
The duo helped guide the Flames back to the VISAA Division III state title game in back-to-back seasons. Eastern Mennonite finished as state runner-up behind Life Christian Academy in both years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.