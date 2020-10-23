Whether shuffling between tasks at her desk, collaging colors at her easel or studying the intrinsic patterns of nature outdoors, Morgan Paixão is always up to something.
For several years, she lived in a state of perpetual overdrive and unknowingly got lost, stumbling through an overgrown thicket of inner turmoil and anxiety, left to fester and establish roots along the forest floor of her mind.
“I had struggled with OCD for a long time and didn’t really recognize that was what it was,” Paixão said. “No, it wasn’t like I needed things in order. People think OCD is, ‘I need my crayons in color order,’ and it’s totally not that. For me, it came out in extreme anxiety.”
Growing up under the care of an artist, Paixão said art supplies were always within arm’s reach, and oils and gouache served as balm for her ails. In 2011, she graduated from James Madison University with dual degrees in arts and geography and dove headfirst into a passionate affair with creating as a business.
While most creatives are often stereotyped as free spirits, wild with abandon, Paixão said she has always felt more aligned with Type A traits. But what once made her feel different from the creative world, she said, has transformed into her greatest asset.
“I’ve never fit into the category of just go-with-the-flow creative type and part of that is because in addition to my creative side, I have a very analytical side,” she said. “That’s where organizing comes into play and wanting to figure out solutions to certain problems, especially those in spaces.”
During the day, Paixão is a marketing and public relations specialist at Edith J. Carrier Arboretum, where she occasionally draws inspiration for her art. By night, she dreams of decluttering and breathing new, tranquil life into untidy space through her budding business, Humble Home Organizing.
“I don’t subscribe to the kind of Pinterest perfect style where every container matches and you have to go out and buy all these organizers,” Paixão said. “I’m of the minimalist scales, and I like using secondhand items … for not only economic reasons but environmental, too.”
Laurie Whelden, Paixão’s best friend, first met the artist at the cusp of adulthood as they began college. Over the years, Whelden and Paixão have traversed milestones and obstacles side by side, and Whelden said it’s Paixão’s steadfast, earnest care for others that shines through in her personal interactions and work.
“She definitely wants to be there for you ... whatever you need and help support whatever you’re trying to do, not necessarily what she thinks is best,” Whelden said. “[She] helps others discover what’s most important to them, what they want most of their home, what it means to them — not to her — just as she can be with her friends.”
Because Paixão intuits her style in art and organization, it’s difficult to box her vision. In her paintings, her strokes are textured but soft, vivid yet calm, layered and still flat.
In her most recent series, “Unfolding,” three prints show different perspectives of a wooden grove: one dark and overwhelming in the thick of a web of gnarled branches, one softly sweet and delicate of a warm meadow caught in a pastel sunrise, one in a thicket of dark branches but illuminated by the full moonlight beckoning the viewer forward. Together, the three landscapes weave the story of her diagnosis and treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder to highlight the oasis she discovered through therapy.
“It symbolized my journey with my mental health,” Paixão said. “I created that series when I was in the deep weeds of it and coming out of it, so it symbolized the darkness and a lightness in it and recognizing the beauty in the darkness and coming out into the light.”
Nicole Hostetter has been a fan of Paixão’s approach to painting for years, with a collection of 11 pieces from the Harrisonburg painter, but when Hostetter commissioned a portrait of her mother, who died of uterine cancer seven years before, she said something magical happened.
“I had to be very vulnerable and share these intimate details. … Very quickly, we got to that level where we skipped all the superficial stuff and dove right in. I trusted her,” Hostetter said. “ I knew right then Morgan was the type of person who saw the world and experienced the world in all its chaos and beauty and can make sense.”
Despite the somber subject matter, Paixão approached the portrait as she does all artwork, openly and with abandon of convention. Against a brilliantly teal backdrop, Paixão softly worked those same warm blues into the shape of a jaw, a curved smile and brows lifted in lighthearted happiness.
Before coming onto the team at the arboretum, Paixão worked at the Natural Garden landscaping company and has since continued her education through work and play, often incorporating the distinct textures into her art and drawing inspiration taking photos at work or while strolling alongside Hone Quarry with her puppy, Lola.
“I can really be very fluid and abstract — the idea of the forest and trees — but also hold onto that recognizable subject matter,” she said. “It is very much abstracted landscapes, and I think there’s so much depth, and I enjoy the process so much of building that depth through a painting.”
Valerie Smith of Larkin Arts crossed paths with Paixão a decade ago, first as a fellow artist, then as a business partner when Paixão opened Meridian Books and Games, a small graphic novel store. The two became fast friends as their partners made music together in Elephant Child, and Smith said Paixão radiates the warmth and understanding of a visionary.
“Morgan is a true creator, and she is so attuned to the world around her that she’s able to choose the right ingredients to make a perfect outcome,” Smith said. “Everything she touches, she makes better. She has a very curious mind and an adventurous spirit as far as research and study.”
Smith, an artist and former gallery owner, she said what truly sets Paixão apart is her natural energy and possession of a gracious duality between softness and strength.
“Within the structures of research and study and learning, she’s able to dance and play and find such freedom within that and convey a vast range of emotions, too,” Smith said. “She’s so kind and sweet, but she also has this incredible drive and energy and an unbreakable spirit. She has a spine of steel.”
