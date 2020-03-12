With Thursday’s cancellation of the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament and the subsequent elimination of NCAA events for the remainder of the school year, one of the winningest senior classes in James Madison women’s basketball history will leave without the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament.
Entering the week JMU was one of the favorites to win the CAA Tournament and take the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA tourney. Even if the Dukes had failed to win the CAA crown, they stood a good chance of becoming one of 64 teams selected.
“That’s what hurts me the most, for the seniors,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I’m going to get to coach next year, but they don’t get this opportunity again. That part is heartbreaking. They worked so hard for this, for really two years in a row and haven’t been able to really get the fun part of it.”
The Dukes’ senior class won 104 games the past four seasons and at least shared the CAA regular-season title three times. But JMU failed to win a CAA Tournament title or go to the NCAA Tournament in that time.
Even as the CAA and most other Division I conferences canceled their tournaments on Thursday, there was some hope the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments might still happen, even if delayed by weeks or months.
But there was also plenty of confusion as to what would happen next.
“The only communication I’ve had at the present time with the NCAA is we were given notice prior to their announcement yesterday,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said early Thursday afternoon. “We were given advance notice that the announcement was coming out. We haven’t had any communication since that time.”
Wednesday the NCAA announced its men’s and women’s basketball tournament games would be played in front of limited crowds due to increased concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the hours that followed, many conferences followed suit, including the CAA. Wednesday night the NBA suspended its season and Thursday morning college conference across the country began canceling their tournaments with the CAA making the announcement shortly after noon.
JMU, which finished the regular season with a 25-4 record and tied with Drexel for first place in the CAA with a 16-2 conference record, was set to play Elon in the CAA quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Teams received notice the CAA Tournament was canceled and spring sports in the conference were suspended shortly before Drexel and UNC Wilmington were scheduled to tipoff at Elon’s Schar Center.
“Obviously, it’s the necessary thing to do,” O’Regan said. “But we are extremely disappointed that this group of seniors, especially, doesn’t get to win a CAA championship.”
Last season, JMU cruised to first place in the conference race with a 17-1 record and an average margin of victory of 16 points. But the Dukes were devastated by injuries in the week leading up to the tournament and were upset by Hofstra in the quarterfinals while playing without three of their top perimeter players.
This season the Dukes, who returned five seniors including conference Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls, fell to Towson and Drexel on the road in CAA play but avenged those losses at home with 42 and 30-point victories.
Still, Drexel and JMU finished tied atop the standings and the Dragons received the conference’s No. 1 seed via the league’s tiebreaker system that rewarded Drexel for going 2-0 against fourth-place Towson.
Had the NCAA gone on with the women’s basketball tournament, Drexel would have received the automatic bid from the CAA while JMU might have possibly been in line for an at-large berth.
“If there were to be an NCAA women’s basketball championship, the conference’s automatic qualifying spot would go to Drexel based on an already pre-established tie breaking procedure, and based on an existing CAA policy that designated that if the women’s basketball tournament cannot be completed, then the automatic bid would go to the highest seed remaining at the time of cancellation,” D’Antonio said Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, there was plenty of speculation the NCAA Tournaments could be canceled or delayed. JMU might have had an even better case for an at large bid than a year ago when it was one of the last two teams left out of the field.
With no more games to play, the Dukes had an RPI of No. 28, it’s the highest rating of the season in a metric that still applied to the women’s tournament selection even after the men moved away from it before last season. ESPN’s latest bracket projection had the Dukes as a No. 11 seed.
But there was a growing sentiment among many coaches and administrators on Thursday that the likelihood of any more college basketball games this season was unlikely.
In the meantime, JMU prepared to leave the CAA Tournament with its future uncertain.
“We’re going to hit the road,” O’Regan said via phone from Elon, N.C. “For me, there’s no rush to get back to campus. I told them they can hang out or go with their parents and we will let them know when we know something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.