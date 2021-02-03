It's no secret that a teacher shortage has been impacting school divisions across the commonwealth and the country. The reasons are complicated, as are any possible solutions.
About this time of the year, Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools would be in full recruitment mode to fill any vacancies they anticipate for the coming school year. But has the pandemic impacted an already challenging task of filling teaching positions with the best candidates? It might be too soon to tell.
The direct result of the pandemic on teachers leaving Rockingham County schools has been limited, said Michele Judd, director of human resources for the school division.
The pandemic seemed to be a consideration for two teachers who decided to retire or resign midyear. A midyear departure for a teacher is not typical, Judd said.
It's the other areas of hiring that have been more impacted by the pandemic.
"Filling long-term substitute positions resulting from teachers out on family medical leave has presented the greatest challenge during the pandemic, as we do try to find appropriately licensed candidates to fill these positions," Judd said. "We do not have as many retired teachers substituting during the pandemic, and licensed candidates have typically been hired in contracted positions."
RCPS has found creative ways to cover these vacancies. In many cases, some teachers have been willing to teach an additional section or increase the number of students they are serving.
As a whole, RCPS has fared better than some during the teacher shortage. It has been able to fill almost every position every year for the past few years, Judd said. Part of that stems from hosting dozens of student teachers and practicum teachers.
"Getting these pre-service teachers into our schools to experience our division is a great recruitment strategy," Judd said. "We hope to host some virtual recruitment events this year. This will be a change from the live events we have hosted previously."
The division's average turnover rate for teachers is usually between 8% and 9%. Last year's numbers were not a departure from the norm, with 9% of teachers turning over.
The effects of the pandemic on teacher retention and recruitment might not be fully felt yet, said Shawn Printz, director of human resources for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
The city division didn't feel much of an impact while recruiting last year, but that largely occurred before the pandemic shut down schools. This will be the first year of recruiting with the pandemic having changed the landscape of the world.
The most direct result of the pandemic, which is likely to have a large impact on hiring for the coming year, has been the cancellation of the regional recruitment fair. The event, held annually for 20 years, always took place at Harrisonburg High School and would bring in hundreds of job candidates. Often, HCPS would make offers for many open positions at the fair, Printz said.
Other challenges facing hiring this year have been the lack of ability to have in-person interviews with candidates, not being able to host prospective teachers on campus, and fewer opportunities to see student teacher and practicum students in the classroom. HCPS had been operating at 15% in-person learning all year, until this week.
There is also the possibility that teachers who might have considered switching school divisions or relocating simply won't want to this year, preferring a stable option during the pandemic, Printz said.
"How all of these pieces will add up, we just don't know," he said.
