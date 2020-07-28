For families of little ones who seemingly never run low on energy, scurrying from puzzles to lawn games may have lost their luster. Planning daily or weekly activities for children can be a second job for parents of kids yearning for their scheduled hustle and bustle play times, but various programs are providing alternative means of keeping young children engaged and explorative during the pandemic.
Questions around schools resuming operations are on everyone’s mind, but for several students, education and recreation times do not end when the school bell rings. Museums and school clubs are among the varied entities striving to make the transition to school easier for families with accessible learn and play opportunities.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have after-school activities at all locations, but weekly home programming ideas are available on the organization’s website. Every day, the club uploads interdisciplinary activities for families to complete at home that correspond to the day of the week: Mission Monday, Try it Tuesday, Give it a Whirl Wednesday, Thoughtful Thursday and Fashion it Friday.
Executive Director Sandra Quigg said the program was designed in response to the pandemic but will be maintained after social distancing concerns ebb because it is also accessible for families outside the club. For families attending Boys and Girls Clubs in person, Quigg said she is encouraged by the cooperative harmony in families she’s seen working to overcome obstacles.
“There’s a lot more interaction with many different family members and caregivers. I think parents are patching together their care needs, so I think we’re seeing a brother or a sister drop off as opposed to in the past it’s been the mother or the father,” she said.
South River and Plains Girls and Boys clubs will be open Monday to Friday for after-school programs and all day Wednesday, designated a virtual learning day. Elkton and Harrisonburg’s clubs will be open all day Monday to Friday because the city is going completely online and Elkton has a higher need, according to Quigg.
James Madison University’s Young Children’s Program is reopening at half capacity for full and half day programs beginning Aug. 26. As a National Association for the Education of Young Children accredited laboratory school with a project and play-based curriculum, lesson plans follow students’ interests as opposed to a planned curriculum abiding by the calendar.
Director Reece Wilson said the program plans to have in-person interactive learning opportunities for 3- and 4-year-olds, but the center adopted online learning last semester and will smoothly transition if the situation calls for it.
“When we were closed because of COVID … our teachers did a lot of online instruction. We don’t intend to do that now that we’re hopefully going to be back face to face, but if that happened, we’d plan to have online instruction of some kind,” Wilson said. “[Teachers said] they were really excited by the involvement of the families with the online piece, and there was good interaction between parents and teachers and children.”
Girls on the Run, an after-school girls empowerment program, is selling Power Up kits, designed for grades third through sixth with colorful lesson plans connecting physical and emotional health, mind and spirit-fueling activities and a “GRL PWR” T-shirt.
Visiting community spaces like museums or galleries not only serves to connect young minds with broad concepts, they also offer a venue for creating timeless memories with loved ones.
In lieu of exhibits being open, Explore More Discovery Museum is offering Explore More At Home opportunities with guest artist singalongs and online activities, personalized with input from museum staffers.
Explore More Development Director Kelly Snow said in an interview last week that adapting to the pandemic has become an issue of survival for organizations that specialize in first-hand learning.
“The pandemic has hit us in a big way in general. Given we’re a hands-on educational facility, it doesn’t mix very well with a very contagious virus so it’s been a big struggle for us,” she said. “We have almost no other income coming into the museum because we’re only open to summer camp.”
Summer camp options are also available through the museum, designed to be inquiry-based and highly engaging. Junior explorers, ages 3 ½ to 5, can join camps like Lego Explorers, Mini Jedi and Little Scientists’ Lab to flex building muscles, discover the solar system and construct mini volcanoes. Master explorers, ages 6 to 13, can solve science mysteries, prepare continental cuisine or practice potions Harry Potter-style in a variety of camp class options.
Parents and siblings can also cozy up with kids to participate in Massanutten Regional Library’s point-value competition called Imagine Your Story. Individuals 17 and younger are invited to compete and earn one point per minute read. Six-hundred points are rewarded with a completion certificate and free book. Every 60 points after earns readers an entry for the grand prize drawing. Adults earn an entry for a weekly prize and grand prize drawing for each book logged. Online concerts and virtual story times are also available on the library’s website.
