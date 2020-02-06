SHENANDOAH — Russ Rodriguez was born and raised in Shenandoah, and as an alum of Page County High School the fourth-year boys basketball coach knows his fan base well.
“It’s super special,” said Rodriguez, a 2000 PCHS graduate. “They are super passionate. You feel that. As a coach, you feel like you’re letting the community down sometimes in a way. I want it for these boys and they want it for this community.”
The fans in Shenandoah are no stranger to success. The Panthers baseball and softball teams are two of the best programs in the state at the Class 2 level. The girls’ basketball team reached the state tournament a year ago. But the boys’ team has struggled to maintain consistency in recent years.
Since last reaching the state championship game in 2011, the Page boys program has had moderate success at times, but went a combined 20-26 the past two seasons.
Both of those campaigns were especially disappointing for the current senior class of seven players that have been playing together since they were in elementary school, they said.
Those seniors — Wyatt Hensley, Trey Knight, Trent Kite, Freddy Stidham, Trevor Williams, Chase Combs, and Logan Rangel — came into the Panthers program as eighth-graders with high expectations. After going 18-2 in their one year completely together at the JV level under coach Adam Knighton, who is still the JV coach at Page, Rodriguez said the pressure continued to increase on those players to bring even more success at the varsity level.
“It’s like a double-edged sword,” he said. “This senior class has been labeled as talented since they were old enough to dribble a ball. The chemistry has been great, but at times, it’s kind of shot us in the foot. We just thought we could step on the court and be successful. It’s been tough, but the chemistry has been enough over the last few years to really put us back on track. That’s kind of what you’re seeing on the court now.”
This year, the combination of those experienced veterans and some young talent that is the future of the program has brought a solid combination for Rodriguez’s group.
The Panthers have won seven in a row after an overtime victory over Stonewall Jackson on Tuesday and 10 of their last 11. They currently are 13-6 overall this season.
“Our offense has been doing really well, but our effort is the key,” said Rangel. “We realize this is the last time we’re playing together and we need to give it all we’ve got. We try to enjoy the moment and take it one game at a time, but it’s coming fast. It’s going to be emotional at the end, but we just have to enjoy every moment now.”
Early on, it looked like it would be another challenging season for the Panthers.
Page started the year 0-4 as it faced a brutal non-district schedule against Class 3 schools Broadway (twice), Manassas Park and Seton to open up the season.
“I like how we started out playing good teams,” said Stidham, who is averaging 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. “That was a big factor in our turnaround. I got the team together and told them, ‘It’s just the preseason. Don’t worry about it. Once we get to districts, that’s when we need to start turning it on.’ We’re showing that now.”
Since beginning play in the Bull Run District, the Panthers have played well.
Page’s only loss came in a 76-55 setback at the hands of East Rockingham on Jan. 15. The Eagles are currently unbeaten in district play. The two play again Monday in Elkton.
“We’ve just created a sense of urgency,” said Rodriguez, who spent eight years in the Marine Corps. “So much of what I do as a coach is creating life lessons. It’s like, ‘Listen, man. It’s going to take more than what you think you’re capable of right now to accomplish your dreams and goals. This is just basketball.’ The sense of urgency and the attention to detail has really brought this thing to fruition this season.”
Canaan Pierce, who just joined the Page program this year as a junior, said he’s enjoyed his first season with the team. He noted the chemistry between the group is something special.
“We’re all going hard in practice,” Pierce said. “The bench guys are pushing the starters. Everyone is giving their best effort every day. It’s been a total team effort. Some nights, guys aren’t hitting and other guys are. Being able to throw other guys in there, it’s hard for other teams to game plan against us. We’re tough to handle in that aspect.”
Dylan Hensley, who is one of two sophomores on the roster along with Ricky Campbell, said the effort throughout practice is where the recent turnaround first began.
“We just have to keep practicing hard,” Hensley said. “We just have to keep working.”
While some players pointed to the offensive production as the biggest key to the recent success — the Panthers have seven guys averaging 5.4 points or more — guard Logan Cubbage, who plays a role as a reserve, said it starts on the other side of the court.
“It really starts on the defensive end,” said Cubbage, a junior. “Once we get a couple of steals, a couple of easy layups, it just makes the bench and everyone on the team more excited and more pumped up and into the game. That’s been key all year for us.”
Another key has been how everyone on the Page roster knows their role.
Combs is the statistical leader for the Panthers with 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. But players like Williams (7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.4 steals), Campbell (9.2 points), Rangel (6.4 points), Knight (7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds), and Dylan Hensley (5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds) have been just as important this year.
“It’s a huge factor just because we know what everyone can do,” Stidham said. “Chase is our shooter, Trevor is our dribbler. We just know everyone’s strengths and how they play. Usually, you never see one guy scoring all of our points. You have guys every night putting up points. It’s just random guys showing up on different nights. That’s fun.”
Knight said the chemistry between the teammates is not only beneficial when playing together on the court. He said it also allows players to hold each other accountable.
“It pays off a lot,” Knight said. “We’ve been together since like third grade. We’ve been best buds ever since. We all fill that niche on the court. Everybody knows what they need to do in order for the team to have the success we want. We don’t have any selfish people. Everybody knows we’re working to get a team win and not individual numbers.”
Williams, who serves as one of the team’s captains, said it makes his job easier.
“You’re going down the court and you know where everyone is going to be,” the point guard said. “You know their hot spots, know how to set them up. They make it easy.”
Wyatt Hensley decided to return to the sport this season after several years away. He also wrestles in the winter but said being around the hoopsters has been enjoyable.
“It’s been growth every year with them,” he said. “Their chemistry just gets tighter and tighter as they continue to play together. This year, you can truly see it out on the court with everyone talking, wanting to pass the ball. They’re selfless players out there.”
The recent string of success has brought a different aura around the program, too.
Combs said he’s seen a lot more energy out of his teammates in recent weeks.
“Our confidence has really went through the roof a little bit over the last couple of games,” said Combs, who is one of the best players in the Bull Run this season. “It’s made guys really step up and improve their game. It brings us a lot closer. We try to enjoy all the time we can get. We ain’t got much time left, so we want to enjoy it.”
Enjoying every moment over the next few weeks is pivotal for the seven seniors, they said. Even though they’re enjoying the wins, they also said they want to take it all in as their careers wind down.
“We’re trying to enjoy every second, every practice, every pregame warmup, and everything,” Williams said. “We’re just trying to have fun out there and catch a [win].”
There’s no doubt the winning has made everything a bit sweeter, however.
Kite said it’s hard not to think back to the previous two seasons when thinking about the success of this year’s group. He said that makes the winning taste even better.
“We’ve played together for so long that we basically know what each other is going to do,” Kite said. “Coming from two losing seasons to this, it feels pretty good.”
Rodriguez agreed that the recent success has been nice for a program that has been desperate to feel it again. At the same time, he said his group is hungry for more.
The Panthers are all too familiar with how important winning is to the fans in Shenandoah and the joy various athletic teams have brought over the years.
With seven seniors and an array of talent this year, Rodriguez and his squad said they’re now ready to bring some happiness to the town of Shenandoah themselves.
“We don’t have a whole lot here,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a small town, out in the middle of nowhere. When you can put something special together, the community does an outstanding job of rallying around you. This county loves a winner.”
