STRASBURG — Page County struggled early and couldn't recover in a 17-0 loss to Strasburg in the Region 2B football semifinals on Friday night.
The Panthers had opportunities throughout the game, but couldn't finish off drives in part due to penalties. Page County was penalized nine times for 70 yards.
"Give [Strasburg] credit," Page County Coach Joey Soltis said. "They played a heck of a game. They executed well. That's why they're advancing. Our kids played hard. We shot ourselves in the foot too many times there with inopportune penalties and stuff. They did a good job taking advantage of it."
The Rams (6-1) scored on the opening drive, marching 77 yards on 16 plays. Strasburg senior fullback Justin Day capped it off with a 3-yard touchdown run with only 3:37 left in the opening quarter.
"I think the first half was phenomenal," Strasburg Coach Mark Roller said. "Everything was going right for us. We take the opening kickoff and take some time off the clock and was able to score, and I think that was a big momentum boost for us."
The Panthers (4-2) put together a nice drive on the next possession, but a penalty made a fourth-and-9 play a fourth-and-14 from the Strasburg 29. Page County quarterback Hayden Plum had his pass intercepted by Strasburg's Ryan Jenkins.
On Page County's next possession the Panthers drove to the Strasburg 28. However two penalties in a row backed them up they eventually turned the ball over on downs.
"We moved the ball up and down the field, but then did things that kind of set you back," Soltis said. "We just didn't quite recover from those things tonight."
The Rams scored on the ensuing possession. Strasburg went 62 yards on 10 plays and capped it off with a touchdown pass from Jenkins to a wide-open Will Roller for a 24-yard score and a 14-0 lead with 2:50 left in the opening half.
"It was open," Will Roller said. "It was just a walk-in touchdown. Ryan threw a good ball and the corner bit up on his run. So it was just a good play."
After forcing a three-and-out, the Rams scored again right before the end of the half. Strasburg drove 55 yards on nine plays and senior Brady Neary made a 37-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
"Brady did a good job right there," Mark Roller said. "It takes a lot. You got to get the hold down, and I think that was a big momentum boost going into the half too."
The Panthers put together a strong drive to start the second half. A kickoff return by senior Canaan Pierce moved the ball to the Strasburg 41. The Panthers used 12 plays to go 37 yards, but Strasburg stuffed senior running back Andrew Lilly on fourth-and-goal from the Strasburg 5.
Page County had two other drives stall on fourth-down plays and also fumbled the ball to end another scoring threat.
The Rams were led offensively by Day with 51 yards rushing on 13 carries and a touchdown. Jenkins threw for 57 yards on 4-for-8 passing and a touchdown.
It was Strasburg's second win over Page County in the last three weeks. The Rams beat the Panthers, 14-7, on March 25. Strasburg will play top-seeded Stuarts Draft on April 16 in the Region 2B final, a rematch of last year's regional semifinals.
The Panthers were led offensively by junior Blake Turpen with 53 yards rushing on 15 carries and Lilly with 52 yards on 13 carries.
Page County has a young squad and Soltis said the team has a lot of potential for next season.
"I'm happy with where we're going," Soltis said. "Where we've been we're a vastly improved team than where we've been in the past. We got a lot of young kids. The vast majority of our kids are returning, and we have a bright future if we want to work for it."
