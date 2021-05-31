James Madison softball is partying like its 1983.
"We've been through a lot of pressure, but holy moly," JMU Coach Loren LaPorte said after a tense win Friday at Missouri.
The Dukes' win on Sunday in the third and deciding game sent JMU to the College Women's World Series this week in Oklahoma City.
And it probably sent smiles up and down the Old Dominion Athletic Conference - even at Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite - since LaPorte is an alum of Division III Roanoke and got her start as an assistant coach there.
The series berth by JMU, the first by a school from the Colonial Athletic Association, harkens back to 1983 - when the JMU baseball team became the first from Virginia to reach the College World Series in Omaha.
That team was coached by the late Brad Babock - who died a year ago this coming Wednesday.
That JMU team in 1983 included Harrisonburg graduate Jim Knicely, then a senior infielder; Turner Ashby product Fred Heatwole, a sophomore infielder; freshman pitcher Ron Baker of Stuarts Draft High; and three pitchers from Albemarle High: senior Kip Yancy, junior Justin Gannon and sophomore Andy Heintzleman.
"It is good to see them doing really well," Heatwole, who watched the regional this past weekend, said of the JMU softball team. "It is hard to make the World Series."
Many of those JMU players appeared in the Rockingham County Baseball League just before or after that memorable season. A third baseman and pitcher on the team was Dennis Knight, from Lynchburg.
Gannon began his pro career in the Baltimore system in 1984 in Bluefield and reached Single-A Hagerstown the next year before his career came to a close. He pitched the first game at Omaha in 1983.
"It brings back all of the memories," Gannon said Monday, who watched the softball games this past weekend. "It is exciting to see how the program has grown."
Another member of the 1983 team was Chris Garber, who was a freshman infielder from Pennsylvania. He is now the prep baseball coach at Glenelg Country School in Howard County, Maryland.
He followed the softball Dukes this past weekend from his home in Maryland. "I enjoyed watching them this weekend," he told the News-Record on Sunday. "It's great for them to have this opportunity."
His younger brother, Jeff, also played baseball at JMU and has been a long-time infield instructor in the Washington Nationals' farm system after playing and coaching in the minors with Kansas City. Chris Garber was not on the World Series roster in 1983, nor was Heatwole.
A key senior outfielder for the Dukes in 1983 was Jeff Kidd. He went to Park View High in Sterling - the same school that current redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander attended.
That 1983 year was a good one for baseball in the region: The Orioles won the World Series, Grottoes beat Clover Hill 4-0 for the title in the RCBL; Winchester won the fifth of five straight titles in the Valley Baseball League; Virginia Tech product Franklin Stubbs was in his first pro season on the way to the majors; a young pitcher named Dwight Gooden was 19-4 for Single-A Lynchburg in the Carolina League; and EMU advanced to the ODAC title game for the only time in its history, falling at Lynchburg.
There are not as many local ties to the current JMU softball roster: one major exception is standout Kate Gordon, a product of Page County High. Redshirt sophomore infielder Hannah Shifflett is from North Garden, just southwest of Charlottesville. Gordon is hitting .368 with 16 homers and Shifflett is batting .227 with four homers.
The Dukes play Thursday at noon against Oklahoma.
Va. Tech Softball
TA product Cana Davis was retired as a pinch-hitter for Virginia Tech on Saturday as the Hokies lost 6-0 to host UCLA in the Super Regional.
The Hokies had just two hits in the game and end the year 37-15 overall. A junior outfielder, Davis hit an even .300 this year with six homers and played in 36 games, with 23 starts.
BC's Coleman
Adalia Coleman, a freshman at Bridgewater College, earned All-American honors at the Division III national track and field meet last weekend in Greensboro, North Carolina.
She had a time of 11.96 in the 100-meter dash to take third and was fourth in the 200 in 24.34.
"I actually didn't start track until my sophomore year of high school. Where I am from, we really don't have a track club," she told the News-Record in March.
Coleman was a fast learner - she set Kettle Run records in the 55-meters, 100-meters and 200-meters while becoming a captain, team MVP and all-state performer.
"When I was younger, I was a lot faster than others. I knew one day I would run track. My dad used to run track," she said.
Her father, Alfred, ran track and was a standout in soccer in Ghana, in west Africa, where both of her parents are from.
Toliver: WNBA
Harrisonburg graduate Kristi Toliver had five points for the Sparks of Los Angeles in a win on Friday over Chicago - the team that drafted her out of Maryland in 2009.
Toliver was held scoreless Sunday but had one rebound and five assists in 27 minutes as the Sparks beat the Sky 82-79 in overtime to improve to 2-2.
Valley League
Former Staunton Braves' two-way player Will Harris, now with the Washington Nationals, will have surgery for Thoracic outlet syndrome on Friday and will most likely end his year, manager Dave Martinez told reporters Sunday. Harris signed a three-year deal as a reliever before the 2020 season.
Lynchburg Baseball
Lynchburg lost 11-2 on Sunday to Birmingham-Southern in the High Point Regional and was eliminated from the national baseball tournament in Division III.
Spotswood grad Adam Dofflemyer of Lynchburg ended the year second on the team in appearances as a pitcher with 20. Salisbury beat Birmingham-Southern in 12 innings Sunday for the region crown.
Northeastern won the CAA baseball title and will face second-seeded Nebraska in a regional contest. VCU won the Atlantic 10 Conference title this past weekend and will play Thursday in Mississippi.
Virginia will play in the Columbia Regional on Friday against host South Carolina.
(1) comment
Nice picture of Brad but the rest of the article was typical of Drivel, resident historian. You always have to be careful when you start listing. I'm sure Harrisonburg resident Mark Siciiliano feels left out today as several others probably do. Connecting these two events is a long stretch but it takes up space. That seems to be Drivels goal when he writes his human interest stories in lieu of news.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.