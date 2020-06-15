Grab your flippers and googles, Westover Pool is open for summer.
The pool reopens today for lap swimming and reservations only.
In replacement of the kiddie pool stands a splash pad: a line of rainbow half-circles to hose off in the summer heat. The splash pad is closed until further notice but accessible to the community with admission to Westover Pool when operations return to normal.
Heritage Oaks Golf Course also reopened on Friday and is open for booked tee times. The course opens at 8 a.m. and visitors are required to stay 6 feet apart and asked not to touch flag sticks. Walking and biking for nongolfers is permitted before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
Admission for the pool is $3 for adult and $2 for youth for city residents and $6 for adults and $4 for youth nonresidents.
To reserve a lap lane, call 540-434-0571. Golfing reservations can be placed online, in person or by calling 540-442-6502.
-- Staff Report
