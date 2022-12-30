A handful of people will be jumping into the new year a bit differently this Sunday.
Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation department is holding the Shiver Me Timbers Pirate Plunge at Westover Pool, located at 305 S. Dogwood Dr., on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.
Around 23 people are registered for the event, according to Ray Trouve, Westover Pool operator. Anyone aged 14 and older is welcome to participate, according to an event Facebook post.
The plunge costs $20 per person and proceeds will go to the Parks and Recreation department and help cover event fees, Trouve said. Participants will receive a Westover Pool towel and be provided donuts, coffee and hot chocolate during the plunge.
“I’m actually going to be jumping in as well,” Trouve said.
The event will run for an hour, with people jumping in every 15 minutes, Trouve said.
“They can jump in as pairs, individuals, pretty much whatever they feel comfortable with,” Trouve said.
The Parks and Recreation department decided to go with the pirate-themed name to give the event a fun and nautical spin.
This is the city’s first New Year plunge event, Trouve said. When department members were brainstorming new events, they landed on the pirate plunge, as there isn’t much going on toward the beginning of the year due to scheduling and weather conditions, Trouve said.
While it is easier on staff for people to pre-register for the event, Trouve said anyone interested is welcome to register day-of.
Lifeguards will be on staff that day, as well as full-time employees of the parks and rec aquatics department.
Staff have been cleaning and circulating the pool, so it is ready for public use.
“On Tuesday it was at 36 degrees,” Trouve said, adding that he expects the water to stay in that range for the event.
