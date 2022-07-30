A section of East Market Street in downtown Harrisonburg will be closed beginning Aug. 5, as city crews begin work on a waterline.
According to a city press release, the public utilities department will begin work on East Market Street between Federal and Mason streets. The project will close the road to through traffic.
City officials said an additional closure will be in place on South Federal Street from East Market Street to the alleyway before East Water Street. Staff anticipate the project being complete by Aug. 19.
According to the city, the project seeks to rebuild a manhole originally created in 1870 and relocate a waterline to a more secure location. Crews will also repair a faulty sewer line.
During construction, businesses along the closed stretch of East Market Street will remain open and accessible. Some properties on East Market Street, between Mason and Community streets, may experience a temporary water service outage during the project.
All work is weather permitting.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.