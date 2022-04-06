Starting next week, Va. 989 in Rockingham County will be closed as crews replace the bridge over a tributary of Pleasant Run.
Virginia Department of Transportation officials announced Wednesday that Va. 989, which is Valley Branch Road, will be closed from Monday to April 29 due to construction. VDOT will replace the bridge with a box culvert, officials said. Box culverts are used to channel water past an obstacle.
While the bridge is under construction, Va. 989 will be closed to through traffic between Va. 988, Scholars Road, and Va. 846, Western View Road.
Drivers north of the work zone will follow Va. 988 east to Va. 681, Whitesel Church Road, south, to Va. 846 west to the end of the detour.
Drivers south of the work zone will take Va. 846 east and go north on Va. 681 and Va. 988 west to the end of the detour.
— Staff Report
