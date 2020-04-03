A Rockingham County judge granted bond Friday for a woman accused of failing to surrender during a deadly standoff with police early Tuesday morning in Clover Hill.
Wendi K. Wolters, 31, is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice in connection with an incident involving John H. Ross II, 29, of Harrisonburg.
A magistrate's report stated police ordered Wolters to get out of the truck multiple times, but she refused.
“I know the situation was violent, but there’s no evidence she was violent,” her attorney, Lou Nagy, said during a bond hearing in Rockingham County General District Court. “There’s no allegation in the police report that alleges she handled a firearm.”
Judge John Hart issued a $2,500 secured bond. Wolters, who has no previous criminal record, is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.
Hart scheduled Wolters for trial on June 18.
The investigation into the pair began at about 10:30 p.m. Monday when the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call about a driver of a box truck brandishing a weapon on North Valley Pike. The caller also reported that the driver might have fired a shot.
As a result, dispatchers issued a “be on the lookout” for the vehicle.
At about 11 p.m., a Harrisonburg police officer spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle didn’t stop and the officer pursued.
During the chase, the suspect rammed a state police vehicle and the driver discarded a firearm.
Police recovered the firearm along Rawley Pike and Cooks Creek Road.
The chase ended at 11:18 p.m. when Ross pulled into a yard in the 7700 block of Rawley Pike, near the intersection of Clover Hill Road, and got stuck.
For about an hour, police tried to negotiate with Ross to surrender. Police say he refused and then pulled out a rifle and aimed at police.
Officers with the state police, Harrisonburg Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office opened fire and killed Ross.
Police say his body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst, as normal protocol, reviewed the case and determined the shooting was justified.
“While the outcome of the case was tragic, law enforcement had no other option and had attempted repeatedly to assure a peaceful outcome,” Garst said in a statement Friday. “The actions of law enforcement on that day were done so at great peril in an effort to avoid further loss of life.”
Ross had a criminal record in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County dating back to at least 2014. His felony convictions included assault on a police officer, drug possession and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
