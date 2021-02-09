Pastor George Williams of the Home Church in Dayton knows the struggles of being a pastor while working a full-time job outside of the ministry.
He knows it’s not easy.
Williams said more than a thousand pastors leave the ministry each month nationwide. He said one of the main reasons is a lack of close friendship.
Aiming to fix that, the local bondsman for Freedom Bail Bonds formed a monthly pastoral meeting, where pastors from the Shenandoah Valley could gather, talk freely about concerns and build bonds with people who face the same struggles.
“Pastors feel isolated,” said Williams, who organizes the annual Jericho Ride in the Valley. “There’s a lack of friendship. Here, you get to talk to someone who understands what we’re dealing with.”
The first meeting, held in January, had four pastors attend. February’s had seven.
“We’re building a coalition of pastors to help the community,” he said.
He said the meetings will also give pastors a chance to discuss issues in the community, and in some cases, their own congregations.
“We talk about the issues in our community, like drug addiction and homelessness,” Williams said, adding that people from every walk of life face challenges. “It’s very normal people. … It’s your skilled labor guy, people who are professionals. It’s anybody and everybody.”
Pastor Archie Webster, who has led He Is For Us Ministries in Luray since 1989, attended the meeting.
He said making the monthly trip over the mountain to fellowship with fellow clergy is worth the time.
“Only pastors understand pastors,” he said. “We all face the same problems. Sometimes, we think our congregations are the only ones going through things. As pastors, we can learn from each other. I can learn how someone else is doing something, because I don’t have all the answers.”
He said he likes to fellowship with other pastors. Oftentimes, Webster and other pastors said, it feels like they live in a glass house.
Around other pastors, they can come out of their shell.
“You can be yourself,” he said. “We feel like we have a certain image we have to portray 24/7, but we all have moments. Everybody gets pushed to the point sometimes. I’m human too. I tell the people at my church not to put me on a pedestal.”
Pastor Brad Lewis of Impact Ministries in Elkton also attends the meetings.
He said monthly meetings will make sure he’s staying focused on his Godly mission.
“Everybody needs accountability and encouragement,” Lewis said. “Pastors have a way of holding each other accountable, and we have a way of encouraging people.”
The pastors plan on working on projects together, including building on the success of Impact Ministries’ substance abuse rehab program.
Since forming in 2012, about 1,000 people have gone through the program.
First starting in Elkton, the inexpensive program expanded to Harrisonburg about a year ago.
He said the program is geared toward those wanting to get clean.
“People reach that point, some sooner than later,” he said. “The drug problem has hit almost every home. It’s a terrible thing. We’re just trying to help.”
