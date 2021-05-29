COLUMBIA, Mo. — On a night when the wind blew in, the May weather dipped below 50 by the seventh inning and even the plate umpire seemed determined to add suspense with delayed strike calls, James Madison softball found itself with an opportunity for more nail-biting postseason magic.
The game found redshirt freshman Emily Phillips.
Phillips found space in the outfield.
And it was a night JMU Coach Loren LaPorte kept the faith in her ace pitcher as the strike zone shrunk in the last inning to about the size of a dime - or so it seemed to the Dukes.
Pinch hitting in the seventh inning of NCAA Super Regional Game 1 on the road, Phillips tapped a bloop single over the shortstop’s head to break a scoreless tie, and James Madison survived a harrowing final frame to win a 2-1 thriller over No. 8 national seed Missouri. The Dukes (38-1) have won 28 straight games and are one win away from the program’s first Women’s College World Series, with two chances to finish the upset against Mizzou. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Saturday, and a third game would be Sunday afternoon if necessary.
“We’ve been through a lot of pressure, but holy moly,” LaPorte said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a game like that in my entire life.”
James Madison’s ace, Odicci Alexander, was as good as expected Friday night. She limited the Southeastern Conference’s highest-scoring team to one hit in a 10-strikeout complete game.
The unexpected wrinkle was Phillips batting with the game on the line. After a week of worrying about Missouri’s high-power lineup, James Madison’s biggest puzzle Friday was a pitcher. Missouri’s Jordan Weber kept pace with Alexander, taking a no-hitter into the seventh.
“We had talked the whole game, like, ‘We’re just missing. We’re just missing,’” redshirt junior Lynsey Meeks said. “Tiny adjustments.”
Missouri’s Weber had thrown a no-hitter in the regional-clinching game, too, but Alexander ended the 13-inning hitless streak by beating out a grounder to shortstop to start the top of the seventh.
“Just one little spark can spark us up,” Alexander said. “That’s all I really needed to spark that moment. I’m glad I beat it out.”
With one out, Madison Naujokas was hit by a pitch, and Meeks loaded the bases with another infield single in the hole between shortstop and third base.
That set the stage for Phillips, who entered the game 1-for-7 as a pinch hitter this season. With the infield in, she was jammed by a pitch but plopped it just over the shortstop’s head into shallow left-center field.
“Emily has just been so clutch,” LaPorte said. “It was nice to be able to put her in that situation.”
“It’s frustrating to get beat on some infield hits and a bloop,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “But sometimes that’s the way the ball falls.”
Lauren Bernett added a sacrifice fly to left field, giving Alexander insurance for a nerve-racking bottom of the seventh inning. The redshirt senior issued a one-out walk. Then a two-out walk. Then a wild pitch. The potential tying runs moved into the scoring position as the count ran full. Then another walk, and the bases were loaded.
“At the end of the game, obviously we were a little upset,” LaPorte said. “We felt like the strike zone changed a little bit.”
A misty rain had started falling earlier in the inning, so James Madison brought out a towel for Alexander. But when LaPorte was asked if she ever considered making a pitching change, there was no hesitation.
“That’s 100 percent all (Alexander),” the coach said. “This was her game. I didn’t even (pinch) run for her in that last inning because she got down the line faster than I’ve ever seen her get down the line. She wants this more than anything. The ball was in her court, and she was gonna run with it. We knew she could handle it.”
Missouri called in freshman Alex Honnold for her first at-bat of the NCAA Tournament. Alexander walked her on four pitches to score a run and cut the lead to 2-1. Up next: Mizzou’s leadoff hitter, Brooke Wilmes, who had homered in all three regional games.
A Mizzou Softball Stadium record crowd of 2,632 had long since risen to its feet. Alexander quieted them. Wilmes popped out to left field on an 0-2 pitch.
Alexander finished with 125 pitches. The first 124 were pure suspense. The 125th was sweet release.
“I was just trying to embrace that moment,” Alexander said. “I really didn’t try to stress about anything at that time.”
She had her arm iced as she took postgame interview questions. Game 2 is fewer than 24 hours away. LaPorte said the team won’t make a pitching decision until the last two or three hours before game time, but the ace didn’t seem concerned with Friday night’s pitch count.
“I will do anything I can to come back tomorrow,” Alexander said late Friday, “and give my best for my teammates.”
