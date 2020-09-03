Lacing up her shoes, Cayman Holley does a double take and grabs the essentials for the day before heading out: headphone, treats, a towel and poop bags.
As a senior at James Madison University, Holley took up dog walking last year on Rover as a means of earning income while supplying herself with a steady stream of pets to care for and adore without the financial obligations. During the pandemic, the pet care business has become a mixed bag as more people are staying home but working longer hours.
History
Details vary, but all accounts of the origins of professional dog walking date back to days of gravity-defying hair, counterculture and rock ‘n’ roll. New York City, a dreamscape of possibilities and playground for individuality to bloom, set the perfect landscape for one dog lover to break ground and make a career of pet loving.
Jim Buck, a tall and lanky man, began taking to the streets each day, swarmed by a pack of leashed dogs walking in unison along city blocks while owners were away. Buck was known to manage walking 30 to 40 dogs each day through Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
Pack-walking is less popular nowadays as the model of an ideal dog walker has evolved to emphasize individual care for each pet, akin to the attention the owner might provide. According to ZipRecuiter, dog walkers make an average of $2,235 each month in Harrisonburg, about $250 under the national average.
Robin Adams founded pet walking business Who Walks Your Dog seven years ago. Who Walks Your Dog previously serviced Marin County, Calif., and Mount Pleasant, S.C., families before Adams moved to Staunton. At the height of her career in South Carolina, Adams had 70 clients, over 150 pets, and hired five independent contractors to help walk any and all animals in need of caregiving services.
“It can be a very lucrative business. Personally, I don’t turn down any animal. I don’t care if you have lizards, rats, a llama. My experience is very broad in all animals,” she said.
On average, Adams charges $35 per service and makes 20 walks each week.
Adams said websites like Rover and Wag streamline the process of finding a pet caretaker without making sure the caretaker is a good fit for the pet.
“I call them the Uber of dog walking, and as somebody who had contractors, my interview process was lengthy. … The company never actually lays eyes on the person who’s a dog walker, and there’ve been terrible stories of problems with that,” Adams said. “The internet provided a quick way to login, go online and find somebody, but you never know that person.”
Rover’s Fact Sheet reports that a service is booked on the pet network every three seconds from the more than 300,000 pet sitters and dog walkers who list their services on Rover.
“When I grew up, there wasn’t this level of devotion to pets that I see now. Look at Chewy.com and things like that. People love and care for their animals more than ever,” Adams said.
During the pandemic, business began slowing down while families remained at home, so Adams said she’s working to slowly rebuild her dog walking empire in the Valley after downsizing and moving to a staff of two: Adams and her 7-pound chihuahua, Rey.
“I lost my business in Mount Pleasant when everything shut down. A lot of my clients aside from health care professionals were educators, and they canceled school early in March,” she said.
Now, Adams and Rey walk through Gypsy Hill Park each morning, meeting the local dog families with hope that business will return as the world keeps spinning.
“Dogs and cats are either spoiled with us there all the time or are sick of us and waiting for us to leave. So, it definitely has affected the business as a whole nationwide, but I do see a very positive outlook as far as coming back,” Adams said.
Adams currently covers Staunton and the surrounding area, as far east as Waynesboro and north to Harrisonburg, but she said for the right job, she will travel as far as Northern Virginia.
Next Generation
When Cayman Holley was 7 years old, she began pet sitting for neighbors and friends, under the supervision of her parents. After moving away from her Lynchburg home to pursue a college degree at JMU, Holley’s heart ached for the comforting presence of pets she grew up with.
“My mom is a vet, so we’ve already had dogs and cats and everything in the house so when I came to college and couldn’t keep a pet, I was disappointed,” she said. “Then I found Rover, and now I get my dog fix in. I still get to hang out with animals all the time, but it’s not as big of a responsibility as keeping one myself.”
Holley’s service radius stretches across Rockingham County to provide rural and urban pups alike walking and sitting services.
Bridgewater resident Elaina Jenkins hired Holley through Rover last year to watch her dog, Copper, and cat, Moo. As a nurse, Jenkins said she cannot leave her dog alone all day while on a long shift and has two go-to pet caretakers on-call for whenever she is leaving town or works long hours.
“When you have a living creature you are responsible for and love, they come first and foremost,” Jenkins said. “I feel safer having someone come in and take care of them in their own environment, which I know is comfortable for them, too.”
Holley said she doesn’t know any other dog walkers but feels a sense of community connection each time she encounters another person walking an animal.
“I don’t necessarily think there’s not a culture around it because when I see other people walking their dog, they might not be a dog walker, but we’re always friendly and let the dogs meet,” she said.
Rover conducted a survey of 1,000 dog owners nationwide in 2016 and published the results in The Rover Report. It found 82% of dog owners worry about their dog when they’re away and 88% of dog owners do something to ensure their pet doesn’t feel lonely when they’re away.
Harrisonburg resident Caroline Walls hired dog sitters for her miniature dachshund, Hazel, every month before the pandemic. The first time Walls used Rover, she said taking the time to meet potential candidates before hiring a pet sitter was important for her to ensure she found someone who would properly care for Hazel.
“We don’t have a child, but Hazel is as close as we get. … We took it as seriously as we would trying to find a babysitter for a child,” Walls said. “A huge part of being a good pet caretaker is being there for the animal just like the owner would be.”
Holley said what started as a college job has become a lifestyle she plans to continue through her master’s program, and likely as a hobby after she graduates.
“I just kind of love all of it, I guess. I’m a real outdoorsy person, so it’s an excuse to figure out what trails are near me to take them different places, and I get a lot of joy and satisfaction from seeing them happy and getting good reviews from their owner,” Holley said.
Adams said she loves pet caretaking because it is enjoyable labor and helps fill a need for pet owners, one that she said will always exist.
“The pets are always happy to see you, even in rain and hot weather,” Adams said. “It’s just a job that fills my soul, makes me happy and keeps me healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.