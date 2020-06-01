Downtown Harrisonburg streets were flooded Monday with demonstrators marching against police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. “It’s not just George Floyd’s death. It’s the 400-plus years of injustice and being mistreated, unheard,” said Maleke Jones, who organized the march.
People gather in Liberty Park on Monday for the Harrisonburg Silent March.
Jessica Wetzler / DN-R
Jim Sacco / DN-R
Demonstrators make their way down Liberty Street on Monday. More than 1,000 people participated.
Maleke Jones grew up in Charleston, W.Va., reading history books scarce of figures who looked like him, but he said his earliest education was filled with lessons on living life as a black person — what to do when pulled over by police, how to conduct himself in public spaces and how to interact with strangers.
“You’re taught those things at a very young age because, obviously, no one’s parents wants to bury them,” Jones said.
When he enrolled in classes at Eastern Mennonite University as a basketball player, Jones said he was still unsure of how he fit into the world, but living in Harrisonburg helped him find his voice. Under the stage name Meechy Jay, Jones began rapping about racial injustice and the black experience. Before the sun set on May 2020, he decided individual words were not enough and organized a march through downtown Harrisonburg on Monday for the community to be in silence, grief and anger together.
Hand in hand and side by side, over 1,000 demonstrators marched on Monday evening in solidarity with black Americans.
In cities around the world and U.S., protests and marches have broke out in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died after his neck was pinned under police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
“It’s becoming a global movement now and that’s pretty powerful, and I didn’t expect that,” Jones said. “I do understand everything that’s going on and the reason behind it. It’s not just George Floyd’s death. It’s the 400-plus years of injustice and being mistreated, unheard.”
According to research group Mapping Police Violence, 1,099 people were killed by police last year, a decrease from 1,143 in 2018. An analysis from The Washington Post found that between Jan. 1, 2015, and May 28, 2020, more black people were killed per million by police than any other racial group and at more than twice the rate of white Americans in proportion to the U.S. population.
People gather in downtown Harrisonburg to participate in a silent protest to honor George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died after being pinned for minutes beneath then-police offer Derek Chauvin's knee on Memorial Day, according to The Associated Press.
