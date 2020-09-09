On an alternate timeline without the pandemic, bikers would be gearing up to ride 25, 50 or 100 miles on Sunday across the paved back roads of the Valley, taking in scenic vistas, grazing farmlands and golden hillsides.
This year marks the 38th annual Shenandoah Valley Century, and the organizer, Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, has opted for a monthlong virtual component so bicyclists can take the ride at their own pace on a day of their choice looking to a more inclusive future against the horizon alongside the rural roads.
In mid-June, the bicycle coalition posted a renewed commitment to the community with a deep dive discussion on inclusion with action items that centralize “justice, equity and diversity.”
Executive Director Kyle Lawrence said one of the newer changes includes the transition of the program Bikes for Refugees into Bikes for Neighbors.
“The century this year is a fundraiser for this program as we relaunch it and fix up used bikes and teach classes to make sure people are competent and comfortable riding to get to where they need to go” he said. “The Bikes for Neighbors piece is somewhat borrowed from the popular signs, ‘No matter where you’re from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.’”
Lawrence said the coalition looks to bicycles as a powerful tool of connection and independence, but the activity is often inaccessible to people of color, women and those living in poverty.
“As of this summer, we’re really doubling our efforts to ensure we are an inclusive organization that's working to benefit everyone in the community, and I think that’s something we have a lot of work to do,” Lawrence said.
Coalition member Art Fovargue helped bring the century ride to Harrisonburg 38 years ago and has participated in the event each year. This year, he is tackling one loop each Sunday of the month with a crew of friends.
Fovargue said from the very start, centuries have been about celebrating community, so it makes sense for this year’s event to benefit Bikes for Neighbors.
“You didn't have to be a fanatical cyclist, so it was kind of a community of cyclists getting together to celebrate the year in a sense,” Fovargue said. “It's kind of repurposed to be more inclusive for whoever needs a bicycle and everything, so it’s to try and promote that. … Everybody in the groups I'm with is pretty happy with the direction the coalition is going in.”
For 36 years, the start and finish were in Harrisonburg, but Lawrence said the event was moved to Bridgewater last year since the city’s growth has made finding 100 miles of safe roads difficult for large groups of bicyclists.
The current route is in a four-leaf clover shape, traversing historical and picturesque landscapes, and the map and chart included with an event ticket highlight several of the spots riders will pass.
“We’re actually going to go into October, highlighting some of the things along the route from some of the country stores to farms and some of those views,” Lawrence said.
Previously, Bike for Refugees was a partnership with the local chapter of Church World Service that fitted refugees with bicycles and instructed them on proper technique, signaling and communication. Rebecca Sprague, community program coordinator of Harrisonburg Church World Service, said gaining access to cars and driver's licenses for refugees is a long process, so the four-year relationship with SVBC has provided immeasurable help.
“Having a bike makes it easier for them to get appointments at our office but also visit new friends as they make them, so it helps them connect to employers and offices where they have appointments but also visit friends in the community,” she said.
As the program transitions from Bikes for Refugees to Bikes for Neighbors, connecting with other local agencies like Strength in Peers and New Bridges, Sprague said she is eager for the change to open the program to the broader community.
“It means they might have classes together or training together. ... To meet and make connections across communities that might not otherwise meet each other.”
The 38th annual Shenandoah Valley Century is running until early October and tickets can be purchased on SVCB’s website.
“It's a great example of how people who are passionate about things can share that passion with other people to build connections across groups,” Sprague said.
