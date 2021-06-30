For years, Jenn Michelle Pedini, executive director of Virginia NORML, pushed for the legalization of marijuana.
On Thursday, she said, her organization’s work will continue to pay off. Those in Virginia looking to smoke marijuana will be able to do so legally, as long as they follow some rules outlined by the state.
In April, Gov. Ralph Northam sped up portions of a bill that legalized marijuana on July 1 rather than three years later as initially approved. The legislation allows adults 21 or older to possess and cultivate small amounts of marijuana, but it cannot be sold or bought.
“It’s another historic day for cannabis law reform in Virginia,” Pedini said.
Possessing up to 1 ounce and growing up to four plants will be legal, Pedini said, and those partaking in marijuana usage should make themselves knowledgeable about the laws.
For example, Pedini said, the law only applies to those 21 or older, and usage must be done in private. Pedini also said personal cultivation is limited to four plants per household, not four per person.
Pedini said adult-sharing is allowed up to 1 ounce as long as it is done in private. Public consumption, including having an open container in a vehicle, remains illegal.
While most law enforcement agencies opposed the legislation, they say at this point, it’s out of their hands.
Lt. Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department said the department will focus on impaired driving.
“Our responsibility is to enforce the laws, not legislate them,” Monahan said.
Monahan said officers will determine driving under the influence of marijuana similar to that of alcohol. He said the smell of marijuana, combined with driving behavior and field sobriety tests, could lead to an arrest for driving under the influence.
Once arrested, he said, a search warrant will be obtained for the person’s blood. The driver then will be taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for a blood draw to be used in court proceedings.
Most agencies in the Shenandoah Valley say they will focus more on harder drugs, including heroin.
The new law also forced Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller to retire Pogo, the department’s 4-year-old Belgian malinois narcotics search dog. Pogo was trained to sniff out marijuana and other drugs.
Miller said allowing Pogo to continue his duties could have jeopardized future drug cases.
AAA Mid-Atlantic, an organization providing automotive, travel and insurance services, issued a statement opposing legalization, citing concerns about traffic safety.
It referenced a 2020 AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study that showed that fatal crashes involving drivers who recently used cannabis doubled in Washington.
“AAA is deeply concerned about the negative traffic safety implications of the legalization of recreational cannabis in Virginia,” Martha Mitchell Meade, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said in a statement.
The group states marijuana usage affects a person’s attention, reaction time and coordination.
Pedini took issue with the study, saying that statistics before the legalization of recreational marijuana were not kept so the numbers are skewed.
Frank Sottaceti, criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said people need to be careful when using marijuana.
“There’s so many nuances of the law,” he said. “There’s a lot of things the commonwealth needs to communicate about what is exactly legal.”
He said delaying retail sales will likely cause issues with the July 1 law.
“The lack of retail sales until 2024 muddies the water,” he said. “There’s no legal way to purchase the seeds to grow the four plants, and it’s still illegal to cross state lines to get marijuana. This may have the unintended consequence of increased distribution and trafficking charges.”
However, he said, marijuana charges have been on the decline.
“We’ve already seen a 20% decrease in marijuana and cannabis arrests, which includes citations and summons, in the last four years,” he said. “It’s not going to be enforced as much as it has in the past, and it’s going to be less enforced in the future.”
Additional laws that go into effect Thursday include ending jury sentencing. Juries will no longer sentence those they convict. Instead, judges will issue the punishment based on recommended sentencing guidelines, although they have leeway to go below or above guidelines depending on the circumstances of the case.
The state also is abolishing the death penalty.
Additionally, the state is continuing to allow cocktails to-go. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control allowed restaurants to offer certain alcoholic beverages for takeout to help those struggling to stay afloat financially. The General Assembly is allowing restaurants to continue the practice for one year as ABC conducts a study on possible public safety concerns.
