BRIDGEWATER — With one stomp of the foot on home plate, Bryce Suters let out a roar as his teammates surrounded him with high-fives and slaps on the back.
The James Madison signee provided the first run of the game and while it was the only one Broadway would need Thursday, it was far from the final one.
“I knew what pitch he was looking for,” Suters said of his leadoff solo home run. “I sat on that pitch and it worked out pretty well for me in the long run.”
The Gobblers got a phenomenal pitching performance out of Jacob Petersheim and erupted for 15 hits at the plate in a 13-0 rout of Turner Ashby in Valley District baseball action at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater on Thursday.
“We kind of had a bad taste in our mouths [from a season-opening loss],” Broadway coach Tim Turner said. “We wish we could have played yesterday. This was a game for us to come out and say, ‘Hey, we’re better than what we showed Tuesday and let’s prove it.’ It could’ve been anybody. We were just ready.”
Petersheim pitched a complete game against the Knights, giving up just one hit on a hard-hit ball to the shortstop in the fifth while walking zero batters and striking out a career-high 14. One other TA batter reached base on a passed ball.
“My fastball was on and my defense was good behind me,” Petersheim said.
Suters’ delivered a solo homer in the first at-bat of the game and the Gobblers, coming off a season-opening upset at the hands of Spotswood on Tuesday, never slowed down at the plate from there as they scored in five of six innings.
“Good pitching beats good hitting,” Turner said. “We preach that to our kids. We needed one run tonight. I can’t ask for anything more from Jacob Petersheim.”
Suters finished 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and an RBI for Broadway while Landen Stuhlmiller was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Petersheim was 2-for-3 with two more RBIs. Ben Hutcheson had two hits and a pair of RBIs, too, and Bransen Hensley, Hunter Deavers ad Ryan Martin all added one hit apiece for Broadway.
“When the team gets you a good little cushion, it’s easier to pitch,” Petersheim said. “It was a team effort. This was a good win for our team.”
The Knights committed five errors in the disappointing season-opening loss.
Turner Ashby and Broadway were the Valley District co-champions in 2019.
“After Tuesday night’s loss, it kind of lit a fire under us,” Suters said. “We know we’re a really good team and we didn’t play to our potential Tuesday night. We knew that coming into this game, TA was a good team. It’s always a blast playing them here. We had to come and make a statement at their place.”
