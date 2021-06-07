There's a certain sense of confidence when Jacob Petersheim is on the mound.
It's evident in the eyes of his coaches as they watch him trot out to the field for the first pitch of the evening and clear from the emotions of his teammates with each powerful strike he tosses by an opposing batter throughout the course of a game.
For Petersheim, himself, though? It's just comes with the territory of getting older.
“Maybe just because I’m a senior and I’m one of the older guys out there," the Broadway pitcher said about his newfound swagger on the mound this season. "I’m not necessarily more confident. I’m confident in my stuff and allowing it to help me pitch better. It’s more about just being one of the oldest now.”
The soft-spoken Petersheim won't use the term "swag" to describe his game, but his numbers certainly paint a picture of just how poised he's been this season.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound right-hander has posted a 6-0 record in 35.2 innings pitched. He's given up a total of just seven hits and three walks and a ridiculous zero runs so far.
His ERA is 0.00 and he has a WHIP of .280 to go along with his 68 strikeouts on the season.
Of his 448 pitches thrown, a remarkable 336 — nearly 75 percent — of them have went for strikes.
“It’s been really impressive for me to watch and to learn so much from him, just seeing him every day and how he goes about his work," said Gobblers junior Noah Hertzler, who has served as another impressive arm this season. "It’s really impressive how much he knows about what he’s doing all the time. When he’s throwing to you, he’s playing chess while you’re playing checkers. He’s one step ahead of everyone. He knows what he’s doing and has a very high IQ.”
When Petersheim isn't pitching, he is an every-day player at the plate, too.
He's hitting .351 this season with six walks, four stolen bases and 13 RBIs.
“The secret to his success, aside from the fact that he’s big and physical and throws the ball hard, is that his baseball IQ is off the charts," Broadway coach Tim Turner sad. "He’s such a good baseball player. He can play anywhere on the field, just knows the game so well. That’s what makes him as good of a pitcher as he’s become. He can throw the ball hard, command different pitches but he’s a great baseball player. That’s what makes him that much better of a pitcher.”
Petersheim has been with the Gobblers varsity team since he was a freshman, when Turner admitted there was a long discussion on whether it was a good fit.
“My coaching staff and I had a lot of talks about keeping him on the varsity team as a freshman," Turner said. "We finally came to the conclusion that he may not like the fact that he’s on the varsity team as a freshman because of the lack of playing time, but he’s a competitor. He’s always wanted to be on the field. That was a big priority for him. We decided to keep him and he worked his way into more of an every-day role. That experience for him paid off in the long run.”
Petersheim earned some playing time sparingly that first season before breaking onto the scene as one of the Valley District's top arms as a sophomore in 2019.
“I’ve definitely grown and matured and gotten bigger," Petersheim said. "I have been able to work out some kinks in my mechanics to keep me more sound and stuff. I am very grateful for the coaches. They have taught me a lot.”
After his breakout sophomore year, Petersheim said he began putting in the work to take his game to a new level and has gained 20-25 pounds since then.
“We saw that and thought he had an opportunity," Turner said. "He really got serious about the thought of, ‘Hey, I want to play at the next level. I think I can.’ He started working toward that. He’s bigger, stronger. Mentally, he’s taken that next step. He believes in himself and it’s pushed him to where he is now."
After the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Petersheim said he started reaching out to different schools about possibly playing in college.
One of the first schools that he contacted was Colorado State University Pueblo — a Division II program in Colorado, which is also the home state for some of his extended family.
“I’ve always really loved Colorado and I have some family out there," Petersheim said. "I figured if I’m going to go to college, I might as well go big or go home, right? It just worked out perfectly. I love the environment out there. I’m just ready to change things up and try something different.”
While Turner is proud of Petersheim and believes he'll excel at the Division II level, he said he's not convinced the senior wouldn't have earned even bigger opportunities in the future — and still might — if it weren't for COVID-19.
“I really believe the sky is the limit for Jake," Turner said. "I think he’s a great candidate for the college level and I think he’d be a candidate to get drafted right now if things were more normal this past year. I’m not sure if the timing is right, but he’s got all of the tools, the size, the mentality. He fits the mold.”
Petersheim said the biggest key to his success this season has been his routine.
"I’m the kind of guy that, once I get into a routine and it works, I like to repeat that routine a lot," Petersheim said after practice last week. "I’ve stuck to my routine and I’ve had a good team behind me. That’s the two big keys.”
The Gobblers brought home the Valley District regular-season title this season and have already clinched a berth in next week's Region 3C tournament.
Despite the fact that Petersheim and James Madison signee Bryce Suters are part of a talented senior class that will graduate, the underclassmen say they've changed future expectations at BHS.
“He definitely sets the standard for the rest of us," Hertzler said. "We have a terrific offense but if we’re able to shut teams down, we’re dominating everybody. He sets the standard for us to follow in his footsteps.”
With no runs allowed this season and two one-hitters on his resume, there's no argument against the idea that Petersheim is the area's best pitcher this year.
"It’s definitely in the back of my mind while pitching, but it’s also definitely not my main focus," Petersheim said of not giving up a run thus far. "I do go one pitch at a time and try to take things as slow as possible but, yeah, it’s pretty cool having that going for me.”
For Petersheim, there's a calmness for those around him when he's pitching.
And whether that's because of an increased confidence that he's secretly gained or simply because he's learned from the experience over the years, it's paying off in a big way.
“It’s a blessing, definitely, to be on such a great team and to be able to succeed like we are," Petersheim said. "It’s more than I could ask for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.