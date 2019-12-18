Santa is not the only one able to make holiday miracles possible. Hard work, dedication and consideration are all the Christmas magic one Harrisonburg shopkeeper needed to save one jolly dream from turning into a Grinchly disaster.
Each year, West Virginia resident John Spencer and his family host a holiday party with a guest list of over 20. Joining plates stacked with shrimp and beef tenderloin, the centerpiece of the Spencer family’s celebration is the hundreds of charcoal-grilled oysters.
Pickford’s Fresh Seafood in Harrisonburg has been Spencer’s chosen spot to purchase seafood for years. This year, he encharged the shop with 400 oysters to complete the festivities, but when the delivery arrived at the shop, Will Pickford, owner of Pickford’s Fresh Seafood, sent them back for the underwhelming quality.
“My oysters came in from up on the eastern shore and they weren’t good, and he rejected them. He said he wasn’t delivered these bad oysters, which I appreciate,” Spencer said.
Pickford reached out to various distributors and was unable to find anyone willing to meet him. With the party one day away, Pickford drove nine hours to retrieve the order from a supplier near Washington, D.C.
“He couldn’t get anyone to meet them so he went all the way to get them and bring them back,” Spencer said. “I haven’t had service like that from very many places.”
For Pickford, making the drive and ensuring Spencer had all the oysters ready before the family’s gathering was merely a manner of upholding a standard.
“I made their Christmas, I retained a customer and that’s just what I do,” Pickford said. “People say customer service is dead; I’ll go to the ends of the Earth to make sure someone gets what they’re looking for, or I’ll try my best.”
According to a Facebook review from Ray Alexander, who lives 40 minutes south of Harrisonburg, this is not the first time Pickford has provided quality service for the holidays.
“We were searching for a special fish, smelt, to include in our Christmas Eve dinner. Being Italian, we have the Feast of the 7 Fishes each Christmas Eve and smelts are a must to have dish,” Alexander posted. “We contacted Will and he ordered us some. Not only were the smelts the best ones we have ever had but Will went above and beyond to make sure we got our special fish.”
Pickford said his appreciation for seafood took root in early childhood when he began fishing along the East Coast at age 7. His commitment to quality and service dates back to his culinary education from Johnson & Wales University. Eight years ago, Pickford left the kitchen to open his market and bring fresh seafood to the Valley.
“All my distributors, one of my friends now, said you’ll never make it. Well eight years later … they’re saying ‘How’d you do it, Will?’ Customer service,” Pickford said. “I say from the dock to my shop — I’m not kidding, within 24 hours — and if it doesn’t meet that requirement, it gets sent back.”
Inside the shop, the selection of seafood is on constant rotation for what can be sourced sustainably and fresh to match the desire of customers. Michelle Stoll, a Waynesboro resident, said she no longer looks to big-box store chains to supply her seafood needs because the ethics and customer care at Pickford’s is unmatched.
“I know the seafood he sells there is sustainably sourced, which is important to me, and I know that it’s fresh,” Stoll said.
Pickford’s original shop location was on Reservoir Street near Costco, but the business moved into the shopping center at 313 Neff Ave. two years ago. With the bigger space, Pickford is able to expand his offerings to local and gourmet complementary items such as cheddar chips from Bittersweet Bakery and craft beers from Pale Fire Brewing.
“If I can find it local, I’ll purchase it and bring it in,” Pickford said. “I try my best to keep everything as local as possible. … Keep it local. Keep your money right in Harrisonburg, and you’re supporting your community.”
On Christmas Eve, the seafood shop is hosting a wine tasting of a variety of reds and a few whites. Pickford said he is no longer interested in serving and preparing food in a kitchen, but he shares recipes, tips and tricks for customers who ask.
“I guess my success story is because I didn’t tell the customers what I was going to bring in. The customers told me what they wanted me to bring in,” Pickford said.
