WASHINGTON - When lefty reliever Sam Howard came in from the bullpen here Monday night, the former Valley Baseball League star faced a challenge: lefty slugger Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals.
Pittsburgh pitcher Howard, who played for Staunton in 2012, got the best of that battle as Soto grounded out to first in the eighth inning in a game won by the Nationals.
Washington, in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon, got a solo homer in the second from catcher Yan Gomes and starting pitcher Paolo Espino - filling in for injured Max Scherzer - threw five scoreless innings in a 3-1 win. The Pirates fell to 23-44 as Espino got his first Major League win at the age of 34.
"That is awesome - testament to how hard he worked," manager Dave Martinez said of Espino. "It was a great day for him and our ballclub."
Said Espino: "I was focusing on being efficient. It has been awesome. I am so happy that I am still here. I just want to help the team."
The other Valley League alum on the Pittsburgh staff is starter Chad Kuhl.
Kuhl pitched in college at Delaware, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, and is 0-4 with an ERA of 6.52 in seven starts this season. He is scheduled to start Friday when the Pirates begin a series against Cleveland.
He was called up to the majors for the first time from Triple-A in 2016. "I didn't know what was going on," Kuhl said in a 2018 interview, recalling when he was summoned to the office of the Triple-A manager.
Howard, who played at Georgia Southern, is 2-2 with an ERA of 2.45 in 32 games out of the bullpen. He has one of the best ERAs among lefty relievers in the N.L. and lefty hitters are batting just .047 against him.
Kuhl played for New Market in 2012 and was drafted in 2013 by the Pirates in the ninth round while Pittsburgh selected Howard in third round in 2014.
In addition, Pittsburgh drafted pitcher Jack Hartman out of Appalachian State in 2020 in the fourth round. He is a former two-way player for New Market in 2017; Hartman had Tommy John surgery late last year.
The Nationals (30-35) are off Thursday and begin a series at home Friday with the Mets with Erick Fedde slated to start. Before Wednesday's game, the Nationals put infielder Starlin Castro on the restricted list and brought up infielder Luis Garcia from Triple-A.
"You don't talk about it, but everybody knows it. The Mets are coming to town," Nats' closer Brad Hand said.
Nicely At York
Spotswood graduate Austin Nicely was 1-1 with an ERA of 5.40 in his first four outings - three starts - for the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League this year. The lefty is a former minor league with the Astros.
RCBL
The Montezuma Braves won 7-5 at home Tuesday over Stuarts Draft with just four hits. Stuarts Draft pitchers walked 10 batters while starting pitcher Jeff Randozzo retired just one batter before he was pulled in the first.
Hunter Clever, the center fielder for the Braves, drove in two runs while Isaiah Blanks scored two runs and drove in one.
Keegan Oliver, from Bridgewater College, pitched the last two innings for the Braves and allowed one run. His ERA is at 2.25. Montezuma starter Lance Tate allowed just one earned run in 4.2 innings.
EMU To VBL
Brett Lindsay, a standout infielder this season for Eastern Mennonite, was hitting .222 in his first six games for Charlottesville of the Valley Baseball League.
Charlottesville was 7-1 after its sixth win a row Tuesday. Strasburg was 9-1 after its ninth straight win, 14-2 against New Market on Tuesday. Brayton Brown of Auburn had three hits, including his third homer, for Strasburg.
Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia will face Tennessee on Sunday in the College World Series in Omaha. It is the first CWS appearance for the Cavaliers since 2015.
Virginia coach Brian O'Connor played for the Harrisonburg Turks in 1990. That team included several future Division I coaches and pro players.
"I drove out here with two of my teammates from Creighton," he told the News-Record last year of that summer.
