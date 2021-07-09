BROADWAY - Kirk Messick, a 2004 graduate of Broadway, has been playing in the Rockingham County Baseball League for 18 years and is a former pitcher of the year in one of the oldest amateur circuits in the country.
He was the starting pitcher in several RCBL All-Star games and is aware of one trend over the years for the contest.
"Make sure you have enough pitching," Messick, who is playing once again for the New Market Shockers this year, said in a phone interview this week. "That is the big thing. When I came in the league, there was not as many pitching restrictions on arms. Since then [a limit] is in youth leagues, and college coaches don't want you blowing out arms in a summer league. There has to be a happy medium where guys are willing, first of all, to come and pitch in an All-Star game instead of having an extra day of rest for themselves."
"I guess the biggest thing is to make sure you have enough pitching. Guys are throwing a decent amount during the regular season then you are asking them to throw one inning in an All-Star game," he added. "As far as position players go, I don't see much of a difference in that" for the All-Star game.
The 2010 Bridgewater College graduate wont's appear in this year's game, which is slated for Saturday at 8 p.m. at Buck Bowman Park in Clover Hill. But he knows that pitch counts and the health of hurlers is important to high school and college coaches, even at the lower levels of the game.
That will certainly be the case Sunday night at James Madison University, when Veterans Memorial Stadium will host the Valley Baseball League All-Star game.
Among the pitchers selected to the Valley League contest - with pre-game events at 3:30 p.m. then the first pitch at 7:30 p.m. - is Spotswood graduate Daniel Ouderkirk, who is playing for Strasburg after seeing action this spring for West Virginia University.
"Getting the chance to play at home in the Valley League and be around my friends and family is awesome," Ouderkirk wrote to the News-Record on Friday afternoon. "It was an easy decision for me to come play here this summer because it gave me the opportunity to improve by working with Mike Martin and pitching every week before heading back to West Virginia in the fall."
Martin is the owner of Next Athletic Athletic Development in Park View and has to foster a relationship with college coaches on how to best monitor workloads.
That is also the case for JMU Coach Marlin Ikenberry, who told the News-Record this week he knows pitching coaches in several top summer leagues, including the Valley, Coastal and Cape Cod.
"There has to be a trust factor" when he comes to monitoring the workload of his pitchers, he said. "The big thing for us is the guys get in the innings they need for the summer. It was not like it was back in the days when guys pitched back-to-back days [as relievers]. We monitor it very closely with the data and see who pitches when and where."
Messick played as a freshman at Lynchburg and then transferred to Bridgewater, where he planned to play baseball but opted not to as he focused on academics.
He has been a physical education teacher at Cub Run Elementary School in Penn Laird for more than a decade. Messick is also an intern this year for the RCBL as he pursues an advanced degree online from Arkansas State.
He certainly turned in an All-Star outing Tuesday at home in a win over Montezuma.
The soft-throwing lefty went eight innings and gave up just one run to the Braves. But Messick won't be at Clover Hill on Saturday.
"The last six or seven years I have turned down the nomination," he said. "My lifestyle has changed now that I have a family. I would rather spend time with them since I have that one day."
Messick thinks the most innings he ever pitched in an All-Star game was three.
There won't be any Home Run Derby in Clover Hill before the exhibition on Saturday. "I think time got away from everybody this year," Messick said. "We are having the game and that is it."
Strasburg Ties
Ouderkirk is not the only Spotswood grad with Strasburg this summer.
Cam Irvine is an infielder for the Express, which has been battling Woodstock at the top of the North division for most of the summer. One of the top hitters for Woodstock is Jaylon Lee, a product of Eastern Mennonite University who was named to Sunday's All-Star game.
Irvine played for Grottoes last year in the RCBL and played in college this spring at High Point in North Carolina. He was hitting .214 in games through Thursday while Ouderkirk had an ERA of 6.31 for the Express.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to get to play for Strasburg and be around some great coaches and teammates," Ouderkirk noted. "I'm looking forward to continuing to improve and finish the summer strong."
Turks players on the South roster for the All-Star game are catcher Logan McNeely (Wingate), second baseman Carlos Marte (Elon), outfielder Mike Rosario (Miami), and right-handed pitchers Logan McClure of West Virginia Tech and Andres Rodriguez of Florida Tech.
MLB Draft
It is a busy weekend for amateur baseball.
Besides the two All-Star games, the Major League Baseball draft begins Sunday and runs through Tuesday.
The draft will be 20 rounds this year after it was just five rounds last year due to the pandemic.
Possible picks from JMU could include Connor Hartigan of the Turks, Nick Stewart, Turner Ashby product Justin Showalter, Fox Semones and Nick Zona. Semones is an infielder who was injured late this season but had surgery and "got it fixed," according to Ikenberry said. "Somebody may take a shot on him."
Stewart has been playing in the MLB Draft League with Frederick, Maryland, while Showalter and Zona (Pulaski) have been with in the prospect Appalachian eague.
Zona is the son of a long-time pro baseball scout, Jeff Zona, and he was drafted out of high school before coming to JMU. Showalter is with Princeton in the Appalachian League, a collegiate summer league that has ties to Major League Baseball.
"Some [scouts] like Conor, some guys like Nick, some guys like Justin," Ikenberry said this week. "It kind of comes down to supply and demand. The MLB Draft is unknown. I never know what is going to happen."
