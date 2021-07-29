BRIDGEWATER - It may not have been as intense as pitching in Triple-A games for El Paso in 2018, or in the Mexican League after that.
But pitcher Chris Huffman certainly rose to the occasion this week for the Bridgewater Reds, who won both games against rival Clover Hill in the quarterfinal round of the Rockingham County Baseball League playoffs.
Huffman, the Fort Defiance and James Madison product, fanned four of the seven batters he faced as he pitched the last two innings as the Reds won 5-3 on Wednesday.
The right-hander didn't allow a hit or run - and that was one night after he retired three batters in the ninth as Bridgewater won at Clover Hill on Tuesday 10-6.
"He said he was glad to get back out there and shut them down," veteran Bridgewater outfielder Grey Sherfey said of Huffman.
The Reds will now begin the semifinal series on Saturday at New Market, the regular-season champion.
Bridgewater pitcher Derek Shifflett also pitched in both games - going eight innings in the start on Tuesday and then six more on Wednesday in another start.
"It's just incredible what he is able to do," New Market Coach Nolan Potts said of Shifflett, who threw a total of 263 pitches in his two starts against the Bucks.
The only other pitcher the Reds needed in the series was Turner Ashby graduate Nick Griffin, who just finished his freshman year at Bridgewater College.
"That was our game plan - to go to the other guys," said Sherfey, who had five hits in the two games against Clover Hill.
Griffin pitched a scoreless seventh on Wednesday despite allowing two hits and a walk.
The Reds, who were seventh in regular-season play, knocked off No. 2 seed Clover Hill. Bridgewater will now advance to the semifinals and will play regular-season champion New Market, which beat Elkton in two games.
"We were very confident," Sherfey said.
Huffman was drafted in the 14th round out of JMU in 2014 by the Padres and advanced to Double-A San Antonio in 2017. "Everyone knows about what he has done in his career," Potts said of Huffman.
Huffman pitched in Mexico in 2018, and after Tommy John surgery in 2019 pitched in one regular-season game and one playoff contest for the Reds in 2020.
"He has been good for us; it has been two years since his surgery," Sherfey said of Huffman. "He is coming back slowly but it is getting there."
Huffman pitched in five games, with two starts, for the Reds this summer and struck out 27 batters in 19 innings with a 5.21 ERA during the season.
Now he has not allowed a run in his three innings in the playoffs for the Reds.
Broadway also won its series in two games, downing Montezuma 8-5 on Wednesday.
Stuarts Draft beat Grottoes 14-4 on Wednesday in a game delayed by weather. That forced a third and deciding game on Thursday at Stuarts Draft.
Jerrod Meadows, batting down in the order, had a solid game at the plate Wednesday for the Reds. "He came up big there," Sherfey said of the three-run homer in the second.
Joel Smith is slated to be the starting pitcher for the Shockers on Saturday.
"We are up for the challenge," Potts said Thursday. "They have a lot of experience."
Baseball Notes: Max Scherzer of the Nationals improved to 8-4 with an ERA of 2.76 as he allowed just one run in six innings in a 3-1 win on Thursday at Philadelphia. The trade deadline is Friday and there is a good chance Scherzer will be dealt, as per several publications. The Athletic reported Thursday that Scherzer was going to the San Diego Padres. ... Former Harrisonburg Turks' pitcher Emilio Pagan is a reliever with the Padres and so is Austin Adams, who played for the Staunton Braves. The San Diego bullpen also includes former Washington pitchers Craig Stammen and Mark Melancon.
