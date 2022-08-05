A local master gardener will be sharing her expertise at an event this weekend in Timberville.
On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Plains District Memorial Museum will host a talk from Judy Linhoss, a member of the Extension Master Gardeners, Central Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association.
According to a press release from the museum, Linhoss will speak about herbs and the folklore associated with them.
The Plains District Memorial Museum is located at 176 N. Main St. in Timberville.
