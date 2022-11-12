TIMBERVILLE — The students of Plains Elementary School went to visit the residents of Timberview Crossing, an assisted living facility, and met 104-year-old Forest Fulk, who served in World War II and had survived a ship sinking in the South Pacific.
The students were excited to invite Fulk to their school on Veterans Day on Friday to participate in a breakfast and parade honoring the veterans and lifelong Shenandoah Valley residents at Timberview.
Sadly, Fulk died before he was able to attend Friday’s event. But he wasn’t forgotten. Students held signs that said, “In Memory of Forest Fulk,” decorated in glitter.
This year, prekindergarten teachers Marsha Hinkle and Amber Depoy decided to participate in a cross-generational program for their students to get to know the older generation and form a bond with them.
“These are the COVID-19 kids,“ Depoy said, referring to the fact that many of the prekindergarten students have not been to assisted living homes and outside of their own grandparents, who are far younger than the vets at Timberview, have probably not spoken to anyone in their 80s or older.
The students at Plains have participated in a trunk-or-treat at Timberview and have made a few visits.
The Veterans Day parade was the first big event that Plains Elementary had put on for the veterans at Timberview.
There were five vets in attendance — Jerry Huffman, Conrad Myers, Robert Huffman, Stanley Spitzer and Henry Jenkins.
Jerry Huffman joined the Army in 1968 and was stationed for a time in Germany, which he said was “a great and wonderful country.”
Huffman waited with the other vets on Friday as every student at Plains Elementary School passed them in the hallway, each grade having made their own signs and their own gestures of appreciation for each of the veterans.
“It meant a lot,” Huffman said.
Each grade adopted a veteran, which meant each veteran left Plains Elementary School on Friday with a sign with their name, many drawings and notes of gratitude.
And Forest Fulk was in attendance in memory.
“This is why we’re doing this,” said Principal Todd Johnson. “It’s heartbreaking but we need to do this” before all of the older generation of veterans are gone.
Hinkle and Depoy said the partnership has been beneficial for both the students and the residents at Timberview.
Hinkle said a resident came up to her after the last visit and asked if the students “could come every day.”
The next event will be a fundraiser and gift giving for all of the residents of Timberview, complete with cookies and caroling.
