The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday to consider an amendment to add a new use to many of the city’s zoning classifications among other changes to regulations for short-term rentals, according to city documents.
The new use would be called a “homestay”, according to planning commission documents. It would be a by-right use for all of the all of the residential zonings, as well as in the mixed-use planned community districts, central business districts and urban residential districts.
Previously, the only such language in city code to address short-term transient lodging was short-term rental, or STR. Under the proposed changes, STR’s will still have to be obtained by a special use permit.
Otherwise, homestays are proposed to be mostly similar to STR’s with four other notable differences, according to city documents.
The proposed amendments include for both homestays and STRs to be the operator’s primary residence, with guest lodging periods lasting no longer than 30 consecutive nights, and an annual registration cost of $25.
Another similarity in the proposed amendments for STR’s and homestays include the operator of the short-term rental must be present for the length of the lodging period if they are not the property’s owner, according to city documents.
A fifth similarity would be that both STRs and homestays are allowed in all residential zoning districts.
Differences between homestays and STRs in the amendments include a limit of 90 nights of guest lodging per calendar year for homestays, while there is no such limit for STRs; a limit of four guests in a homestay, while the only limits of guests in an STR is conditioned by the special use permit, according to city documents.
Another notable differences between homestays and STRs are a lack of off-street parking requirements for homestays, while STRs must have one off-street parking spot for each lodging space, unless otherwise conditioned.
A final difference is that while STRs are allowed in multi-family units in addition to the single-family detached, duplex and town homes that both homestays and STRs are allowed in.
Staff is recommending the ordinance amendments be approved by the commission.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
The public will not be able to attend the council meeting due to restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but residents will be able to call in via telephone at (540) 437-2687.
Comments prior to the meeting can be sent to Thanh Dang, the assistant director of the Department of Community Development, by email at Thanh.Dang@harrisonburgva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.