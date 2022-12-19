At Wednesday’s Harrisonburg Planning Commission meeting, members tabled a 376-unit apartment development that would be constructed between Peach Grove Avenue and Port Republic Road, due to traffic concerns.
Lingerfelt Development, LLC. is requesting a special-use permit to build an apartment complex at 1071 Port Republic Rd. in Harrisonburg. The approximately 10 acres of land is owned by James Madison University’s Real Estate Foundation.
Proposed amenities will include a fitness center, a co-working area, pool, outdoor grilling area, club room, walking paths and sidewalks. The surrounding properties include the Port Crossing Shopping Center, The Hills Southview Apartments and Deer Run Apartments.
The development plan includes at least 10,000 square feet of solar panels to power amenity areas and at least four electric vehicle charging stations for residents. There will be space to park and store bikes, according to the application.
Staff recommended that planning commission table the special-use permit until at least January, so that details could be worked out with the property’s turn lane and potential bus shelter, Thanh Dang, assistant director of community development, said.
With the scale of the development, a traffic impact analysis was required and completed by applicants in October. While the study concluded that the site isn’t expected to create traffic, it did recommend a wider turning lane than what the project originally called for.
The applicants amended their design plans and offered a new plan on Dec. 7 that included a 20-foot turn lane and 75-foot taper, which public works approved of, according to city documents.
“And this taper illustration is acceptable to public works and provides the necessary space for vehicles to slow down without having too much impediment on the traffic that’s driving on through on Peach Grove Avenue,” Dang said.
While public works approves of the turn lane design, planning staff still have concerns about potential confusion between bus drivers and vehicle drivers near the proposed complex, Dang said.
“We’re concerned that if a bus stopped in the turning lane… drivers and vehicles stopped behind the bus may make risky maneuvers trying to maneuver around the bus and enter the turn lane while other vehicles going in the opposite direction or trying to turn left into the development,” Dang said.
If the owner of the Hills Southview gave an easement to the applicant, project planners would build a dedicated bus pull-off, according to a project representative’s letter to planning commission.
Randy Cosby, a member of the project’s development team, said that after months of reaching out to the business, they weren’t getting much response. On Wednesday, however, their contact responded and said she passed the information along to the owner.
“I will say I’m frustrated with the unwillingness or inability of different property owners to work together to make neighborhoods work,” Brent Finnegan, planning commission chair, said.
Adam Fletcher, director of community development, said that tabling the project would give them an opportunity to continue conversations with the Hills Southview.
Another project detail met with hesitation was the proposed 1.3 parking space per unit ratio, which Donna Armstrong, commission member, said she was concerned by, as the zoning regulation is 1 per unit.
Todd Rhea, project representative, said the 1.3 parking ratio is a market standard for this type of project.
Armstrong said “allowing an excess of parking places where there’s a street that already has significant congestion,” would inevitably create more traffic even though the TIA said otherwise.
Tom Hartman, director of public works, spoke before the planning commission to answer questions related to traffic. Hartman said that congestion along Port Republic Road is inevitable during peak hours, with only two lanes going in each direction. He said that planning commission should focus less on traffic and more on whether or not the project is safe.
“That’s why we’re really pushing hard for the bus accommodations,” Hartman said. “I’d rather have extra parking spaces, let the cars stay there and the kids get on the bus.”
During the public hearing, Rhea said that the apartment complex would be the type of project designed to reduce car trips.
“[It] has all the everyday amenities of grocery shopping, restaurants and pharmacy, which are the three most common trips, already built and located next door,” Rhea said.
Rhea also noted that the property is on four city and university bus lines.
“As an infill development with existing developed or entitled properties surrounding us with only one public street access point on Peach Grove, we do not have a clean slate to write upon,” Rhea said.
All commission members voted to table the project except for Laura Dent, who voiced that she wanted to move forward with approval.
Planning commission will circle back to the proposed project at a January meeting.
